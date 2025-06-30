Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena gives her honest reaction after rare meeting with Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, recently spent some time with Aryna Sabalenka during an event at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Following their interaction, Jelena took a moment to share her genuine thoughts about meeting the World No. 1.

Both Sabalenka and Djokovic touched down in London a few days before Wimbledon to get some early practice in at the All England Club. While sharpening their game, the two also shared some genuinely funny and light-hearted moments on court.

The Belarusian was also spotted mingling with Jelena Djokovic and others at an event hosted by Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet. She was joined by her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, the founder of Oakberry, and the two turned heads with their coordinated black and green outfits.

Aryna Sabalenka later took to Instagram to share a few photos from the memorable evening, captioning her post with:

“Always a lovely time with @audemarspiguet,” accompanied by a green heart emoji.

Jelena commented under the post, writing:

“Saba Saba Sabalenkaaaaa,” followed by a fire and green heart emoji.

Sabalenka became an ambassador for Audemars Piguet in late 2024, joining a prestigious lineup that once included Djokovic, who partnered with the brand back in 2011. Jelena has also been spotted wearing the luxury timepieces at several tennis events.

Novak Djokovic & Aryna Sabalenka share a playful moment during Wimbledon press conference

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka share a strong rapport, and it’s been on full display at Wimbledon. The two have enjoyed plenty of playful moments around the grounds and even hit the practice courts together.

Djokovic even crashed Sabalenka’s pre-tournament press conference, joking that she should hurry up so he could take over the podium. He also didn’t hesitate to offer some thoughtful advice on her game when asked.

“What did you think about hitting with me? How do you see my level? Am I good?” Sabalenka asked.

"I think you have the potential. You're like a really talented player. Can I be honest? You're lacking intensity on the court. You don't have enough intensity. It's too flat. You've got to lighten up a little bit and put some power into it,” the Serb replied.

