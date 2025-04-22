Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena sends out a sad message about when she became the "most anxious" while raising children

Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, laid bare the negative side of fame, having been constantly perceived by the public. She also mentioned how she was overcome by “anxiety” when the couple’s children became acquainted with the lifestyle.

Djokovic is considered one of the greatest athletes across all sports, courtesy of his extensive list of record-breaking accomplishments. Given his prominence, it’s certainly difficult for the Serb to escape the public eye. However, it’s not just the 24-time Grand Slam champion who has to deal with the consequences of his fame but also his easily recognizable family.

Novak Djokovic’s wife recently made a vulnerable admission about being in the limelight after reading an emotional message penned by English singer Robbie Williams. In his eight-slide-long post on Instagram, Williams shared his constant emotional turmoil at being approached for pictures by people in public, noting how the experience escalates his anxiety. Narrating one such incident, he wrote:

"I’d been up since 4:30 AM, had two hours’ sleep, and wrangled four kids through the airport. I’ve got bags under my eyes and I’m dealing with anxiety. I explained that if they came and took a photo with me, my anxiety would spike."

Williams pointed out the “unspoken law” of people demanding around-the-clock accessibility from celebrities.

"Make sure their wishes are met, whatever they are. Other wise you’re a c***," the message read.

Clarifying his stance on being appreciated by admirers, he said:

"Honestly, I’m not moaning. This is a problem I’d rather have than not."

"I do want you to be happy. I do want to help make you happy. I do want to be of service. But there has to be space for self-preservation too," he added.

Concurring with Williams’ sentiments, Novak Djokovic’s wife wrote:

"This is so true… it feels like before smartphones people had more respect for privacy."

She further revealed that introducing the couple’s two children, son Stefan and daughter Tara, to the “craziness” was the most uneasy she ever felt.

"I became most anxious once I had to introduce children to the craziness of public world…"

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena: "We don't complain but we definitely need time off"

Novak Djokovic pictured with his family at the 2023 French Open - Image Source: Getty

In her message to Robbie Williams, Novak Djokovic’s wife of ten years assured the English singer that his emotions and perspective were valid.

She issued a plea to the public asking for celebrities to be treated with empathy while appreciating Williams’ heartfelt message.

"So I hear you. We don’t complain, but we definitely need time off “duty” too… thank you for articulating this so well," Jelena wrote on Instagram.

The Serb's wife on Instagram

This isn't the first time that Jelena has addressed the lack of privacy. She previously admitted to craving “anonymity” in her life, given the incessant media scrutiny.

