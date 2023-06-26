Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena sandwiched an adventurous trip to the Azores islands between his French Open title win and his upcoming Wimbledon title defense.

A day after Novak Djokovic lifted his record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, he and his wife of nine years, Jelena, jetted off to the remote volcanic island of Sao Miguel, Azores, in Portugal.

Jelena has now shared the video highlights of their quick vacation with fans on social media. The 37-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on June 17, revealed that the trip was her birthday wish and that she had personally chosen the location.

The couple captured themselves hiking in the mountains and enjoying the rainy days by the lakes and the ocean. They also visited the hot springs and recorded the volcanic steam, which is a part of the island’s food culture.

Novak Djokovic filmed his wife with the island’s famous hydrangeas in the background. He also showed off his dance moves during one of their hikes. The pair also sailed through the waters and treated themselves to a day with the dolphins.

“You blink and life goes… na na na na… this was my birthday wish - Azores hikes with my knight and dolphins watching @djokernole I LOVED IT #saomiguel #azores #portugal #dolphins,” Jelena wrote on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic too shared a video of him enjoying a swing while overlooking a picturesque landscape as birds chirped in the background.

“Swinging my way into the grass season,” he jokingly said.

"He will have to play some of his best tennis" - Alex de Minaur on Novak Djokovic's chances at Wimbledon 2023

Alex de Minaur recently claimed the runner-up trophy against Carlos Alcaraz at the Queen’s Club Championships. After the final, he spoke about Novak Djokovic’s chances at Wimbledon.

The Serb, who is the four-time defending champion at SW19, is the outright favorite for the title. Alex de Minaur agreed with the assessment but also stated that his victory isn’t guaranteed.

“I think he's always going to be the favorite, but we're in a sport where anything can happen,” Alex de Minaur said about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. “If the favorite always won, it would be a very boring sport. You never know,” he said.

The Serb with his 2023 French Open trophy

After his victory over de Minaur, Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the World No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic. The Aussie backed the Spaniard for making a mark during the grasscourt Slam.

“Anyone who wins Queen's goes to Wimbledon in very good shape,” he said.

The 24-year-old also opined that the young competitors will pose a tough challenge for the 23-time Grand Slam champion as he seeks record-breaking glory at Wimbledon.

“There are many difficult opponents on grass. Novak is the favorite, but there are many players capable of hurting him and making it difficult for him. He will have to play some of his best tennis, that's for sure,” he said.

The 36-year-old hasn't contested any official grasscourt tournament in the lead up to Wimbledon. He is, however, scheduled to take part in the Hurlingham Tennis Classic exhibition event in the coming days.

