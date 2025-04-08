Novak Djokovic shares the 'perfect line' as dating advice in amusing interview ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters

Before embarking on his 2025 Monte Carlo Masters campaign, Novak Djokovic indulged in some light-hearted off-court banter, which led to him sharing advice on flirting. In an honest interview, the 24-time Grand Slam winner opened up regarding how he would engage with a woman he likes.

Having just launched his 2025 Monte Carlo campaign, the Serb was in a jocular mood when one interviewer requested some tips from him on how to "shoot his shot" with a girl he'd seen on Instagram. A lighthearted question became an amusing back-and-forth that provided fans a window into the Serb's personality off the court.

The exchange proceeded with the interviewer admitting he appreciated one of the girl's posts on Instagram but hadn't followed her. The Serb replied with innocent curiosity and good-natured questioning:

"Are you following each other?"

Upon hearing the initial plan to like three of her pictures and "see what she does," Djokovic didn't mince words.

"I think your expectations are too high my friend, be proactive," he said, offering the confident line: "You caught my attention."

Both men erupted in laughter, the interviewer at once agreeing:

"You know what… that’s a perfect line."

The lovely moment emerged on the internet as Djokovic was diverting attention to the clay court season after a bittersweet Miami Open campaign. The Serb had reached the final in Miami, registering wins over the likes of Rinky Hijikata, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Lorenzo Musetti, Sebastian Korda, and Grigor Dimitrov.

Nonetheless, his attempt at the 100th ATP title was foiled by unseeded Czech teen Jakub Mensik, who narrowly defeated him in two tiebreak sets, 7-6(4), 7-6(4). Undeterred by defeat, the Serb rolled up to Monte-Carlo eager and ready to get back at work, en route to his 18th participation at the event where he's won before on two occasions.

With a career 39-15 record in the Monte-Carlo Masters and more than $3.2 million in prize money won in the event, Djokovic is familiar with success in the picturesque coastal event. He'll start his 2025 campaign on April 8 in the second round after a first-round bye against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.

Novak Djokovic reflected on Miami heartbreak and shifting focus to fresh start at Monte-Carlo Masters

In Picture: Novak Djokovic during the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

In an ATP interview, Novak Djokovic reflected on his Miami campaign and shared his mindset heading into Monte Carlo. While disappointed with his loss in the final, he was generally satisfied with his performance and praised Jakub Mensik for playing the better match.

"We spoke about Miami. A bit of a bitter feeling in the end to lose the final, but it was high-quality from me. Served great, played well. I was just a bit unlucky in the final — two tie-breaks — but he was better. That is all. It gives me a great deal of encouragement and positivity reflecting on my game and how I played in Miami," he said.

Novak Djokovic hopes to carry that momentum into the clay season but isn’t expecting anything spectacular in Monte Carlo, given it’s his first tournament on the surface this year.

