Novak Djokovic has opened up about his son Stefan's love for tennis which prompted him to join the Serb during his practice session at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The four-time defending champion commenced his quest for his record-tying (with Roger Federer) eighth Wimbledon title with a straight-sets win over Pedro Cachin on Monday, July 3. The Serb notched his 29th consecutive tour-level win on grass after coming through with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) win in a rain-interrupted encounter.

Prior to his opening match, Djokovic was joined by his son Stefan on the practice courts. The eight-year-old acted as a ball-boy for his father and also took part in the group huddle with the Serb's team.

Following his win, Djokovic was interviewed on the Tennis Channel, where he expressed his delight about being joined by his son on the court. The 36-year-old gushed over his children, Stefan and Tara.

"It's such a thrill, it's such a pleasure. I'm blessed to be a father of two angels. They're here in London since yesterday, they arrived with my wife (Jelena)," he said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that Stefan was highly enthusiastic about all aspects of tennis. He shared that the eight-year-old had expressed his desire to be by his side the entire day, despite the Serb's early start to the morning.

"My son Stefan, he's eight years old and he's excited about tennis, about tennis world, about anything that is related to tennis. Whether it is watching tennis, playing tennis, picking up balls-whatever. He asked me last night, he was like, 'Daddy, I know you're leaving early but I want to be with you, you know from the moment you leave the house, I want to be with you the entire day'," he added.

"It makes me feel not only happy, but it also relaxes me a bit" - Novak Djokovic on being accompanied by his son Stefan at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic explained that having his son accompany him to the court not only made him happy but also helped ease his stress and nerves prior to a match.

"So it makes me feel not only happy, but it also relaxes me a bit. Because prior to the match, you're obviously handling your nerves and you're a bit stressed out. You know, the anticipation before the match, preparing yourself so it kind of removes the tension as well," he said.

The Serb revealed that watching Stefan's joy on the court reminded him of his own childhood days when he was aspiring to become part of the tennis world.

"When I see him and how joyful he is just being on the court, it kind of brings me back to the days that I was very young and looking up to all the players and trying to be part of this world in any shape or form," he added.

Djokovic will be up against Jordan Thompson in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday, July 5.

