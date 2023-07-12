"Novak Djokovic understands the field is weak now" - Tennis journalist backs Serb's 'honest' thoughts on his dominance on the tour

Renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg recently praised Novak Djokovic for giving his 'honest' thoughts on his dominance over fellow players on the ATP tour.

Djokovic reached a record-equalling 46th Grand Slam semi-final on Tuesday, June 11, following his four-sets win over Andrey Rublev at Wimbledon. Despite dropping the first set, the Serb cruised to a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win to stay in the hunt for his eighth title on the grass-court major.

During his on-court interview, the former World No. 1 took a dig at the younger players, stating that they are still not able to 'get a scalp' while he is on the tour.

"I know that they want to get a scalp, they want to win. But it ain't happening, still," he jokingly said.

Rothenberg defended Djokovic for his 'honest' words as he opined that the Serb is clearly better than every other player.

"Own that you know you’re better than everybody when you clearly are. Dishonest not to," read his tweet.

When asked by a fan about why the Serb had not bragged in such a way during Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's prime years, Rothenberg stated that the 36-year-old acknowledges how weak the field is now compared to those days.

"Of course not. He understands the field is weak now, and he’s saying it out loud. Again, honest. It ain’t bragging if it’s true," Rothenberg continued.

With his 33rd consecutive win at Wimbledon, Djokovic earned a semi-final berth for the 12th time at the grass-court Major, only second to Federer's 13.

Novak Djokovic embraces his current position on the tour, where 'everyone wants to win against you'

The Serb at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic has happily acknowledged his current position on the tour where every other player is toiling to win against him. Borrowing the words of legendary tennis player Billie Jean King, he stated that it is a 'privilege' to be in such a position.

"I love it. I think any tennis player wants to be in a position where everyone wants to win against you. I think it is a privilege, as Billie Jean [King] said," he said during the on-court interview.

The Serb went on to state that he embraces the pressure, something that he feels is inevitable for athletes.

"Pressure is part of what we do, it's part of our sport. It's never going to go away," he added.

While the likes of Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Jordan Thompson have failed to stop Djokovic at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner could pull off a statement win against the Serb when they square off in the semifinals on Friday, July 14.

Sinner has been in excellent form lately. The Italian has dropped just two sets over five matches so far at Wimbledon. His win-loss record on grass this season is 8-2.

