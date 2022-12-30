Novak Djokovic unveils new 'Novablast' sneaker collection ahead of Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic has provided a sneak peek of his new 'Novablast' sneaker collection ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

The sneakers were created in collaboration with Asics, the renowned Japan-based footwear company that the Serb partnered with in 2018.

The former World No. 1 took to social media to unveil the signature tennis shoes, which were in a gorgeous black color with some orange stripes to compliment the overall look.

Djokovic stated that the shoes were the "lightest and bounciest" available on the market.

"The lightest bounciest shoes on the market. #ASICS #NOVABLAST @asicsrunning," he captioned his Instagram post.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also introduced another pair of sneakers collection produced in partnership with Asics a few days ago. He said that they were the lightest carbon footprint ever achieved in sneakers and revealed that they will be ready for sale in 2023.

"The lightest carbon footprint ever achieved in a sneaker, coming 2023, #ASICS #LiveUplifted #Sustainability," he wrote.

"I’ll do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd" - Novak Djokovic on being able to compete at Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Adelaide International.

Novak Djokovic landed in Australia on Tuesday (December 27), nearly a year after being deported. Officials confirmed that the Serb had arrived in the country for the Australian Open in January.

Following his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccination, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was deported from Australia in January 2022, just before the Australian Open began. The deportation also carried a three-year visa ban. However, in November, the Australian government overturned the ban imposed on him.

Speaking to the media in Adelaide, the Serb noted that while it feels nice to be back in a country where he has had "tremendous success" in his career, he can't predict how the fans will react to him playing there after the vaccination saga.

"It’s great to be back in Australia. It’s a country where I’ve had tremendous success in my career, particularly in Melbourne. It’s by far my most successful Grand Slam. I’m hoping that everything is going to be positive. Obviously (fan reaction) is not something that I can predict," he said.

Djokovic did, however, pledge to play his best tennis and convey "good emotions and feelings" to the crowd.

"I’ll do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd," he added.

