"Welcome back to your kingdom" - Novak Djokovic's fans ecstatic after Serbian lands in Australia for first time since controversial deportation

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic landed in Australia on Tuesday, nearly a year after being deported. Officials confirmed that the Serb had arrived in the country for the Australian Open in January.

Following his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccination, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was deported from Australia in January 2022, just before the Australian Open began. The deportation also carried a three-year visa ban. However, in November, the Australian government overturned the ban imposed on him.

Tournament director Craig Tiley weighed in, saying Djokovic would be a tough competitor in the tournament and that he hopes the Serb receives a warm welcome from Australian tennis fans.

"I think again Novak going to be the player to beat. He finished 2022 playing the best tennis, he does want to get to equalling the current record held by Rafa," Tiley said as per the Age.

"I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public. We’re a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis, they love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches. I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that," he added.

Djokovic fans were overjoyed by the news and rushed to social media to express their delight.

"Hopefully, I can have a decent reception there that can help me play some good tennis" - Novak Djokovic on his Australian Open return

Novak Djokovic pictured at the World Tennis League.

In a press conference during the World Tennis League, Novak Djokovic addressed his return to the Major at Melbourne Park, saying he enjoys playing there and hoped for a decent reception.

"I always ask the best from myself, so let's see. Over the years I've been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there," the Serb said.

"After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis," he added.

