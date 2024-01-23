Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Australian Open 2024, SF

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday.

Djokovic's title defense was off to a shaky start as he was tested by Dino Prizmic in the first round, but prevailed in four sets in the end. He needed four sets to get past Alexei Popyrin in the second round as well.

Things fell into place for the World No. 1 in the next couple of rounds as he settled into the tournament. He scored straight sets wins over 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry and 20th seed Adrian Mannarino to make the last eight here once again.

Djokovic faced 12th seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals and moved past him in four sets to reach the semifinals for the 11th time. He's also on a 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open, with his previous defeat coming back in 2018 at the hands of Hyeon Chung in the fourth round.

Sinner remains the only player to have not lost a set during the tournament so far. His path to the semifinals included wins over Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev. The Italian has now reached his second Major semifinal and first in Melbourne.

Djokovic leads Sinner 4-2 in the head-to-head, but the latter won their most recent encounter at last year's Davis Cup Finals. The 22-year old was also the only player to defeat the Serb twice last year, with his other victory coming in the group stage of the ATP Finals.

Now, another exciting chapter is set to unfold in their rivalry, and with that, here are all the details regarding their upcoming encounter:

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

The two will contest their semifinal on Friday, January 26. The exact time will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: January 26, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner streaming details

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers can watch the semifinal showdown between them on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

