Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, Quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz are set to clash in an exciting quarterfinal showdown at the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

Djokovic staged a dramatic five-set comeback win over Laslo Djere to progress to the fourth round. Qualifier Borna Gojo stood between him and a spot in the last eight. The Serb didn't face too many hiccups this time around as he scored a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win.

It marked Djokovic's 85th career win in New York and he has now reached the quarterfinals here for the 13th time. He remains undefeated in quarterfinals in this tournament, making it to the semifinals thrice and advancing to the final on the other nine occasions.

Fritz continued his good run of form here to end Dominic Stricker's run at the US Open, handing him a 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 defeat. He has now made it to the last eight here for the first time. It's also his second Major appearance at the quarterfinal stage, following his previous one at last year's Wimbledon.

Fritz is yet to score a win over the former World No. 1, having lost in all seven of their previous meetings. The Serb scored an easy win over his younger opponent when they faced off recently at last month's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Djokovic's record against Fritz, along with his career achievements, makes him the outright favorite to win this match. He's within striking distance to secure a 24th Major title, further extendng his lead among men and tying Margaret Court's all-time record.

On that note, see below for all the details about their upcoming contest:

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

The two are scheduled to contest their quarterfinal contest on Tuesday, with the exact time being revealed once the order of play is out.

Date: September 5, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match between them live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

