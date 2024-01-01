Novak Djokovic put his immense self-belief on display while outlining his objectives for the year ahead.

Currently competing at the 2024 United Cup, Djokovic and his teammates secured a hard-fought 2-1 win for Serbia over China. The World No. 1 played an instrumental role in the triumph, claiming a 6-3, 6-2 singles victory over Zhizhen Zhang before teaming up with Olga Danilovic to defeat Zhang and Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

In his post-match press conference, the Serb was asked about his aspirations for the year, particularly whether he expected to surpass his remarkable achievements from the 2023 season.

In response, Djokovic expressed confidence in his ability to triumph at any Grand Slam event or tournament, even if such statements made him come across as "arrogant."

"Well, that's kind of a mindset that I nurtured over the years. Might seem unrealistic or impossible to some. It might seem arrogant to some others. I don't know," he said.

"I've always believed in myself very strongly. I know that I'm a very all-around player. When I'm fit, when I'm at the peak of my performance, I can win any slam or any tournament. I know that. I'm not afraid to say that," he added.

The World No. 1 reiterated that he had made no secret of his desire to break even more records and further cement his place in tennis history. He emphasized his desire to add to his Grand Slam tally in 2024, while also prioritizing his goal to clinch a medal for Serbia at the Paris Olympics.

"It's not a secret that I want to break more records and make more history of the game. That's something that keeps on motivating me," Djokovic said.

"I mentioned a little bit, I mean, five minutes ago, that Grand Slams, Olympic Games, hopefully I can win another medal for Serbia in the Olympics. I would love to do that. That's one of the highest goals for this year," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "That mentality is not changing for 2024 or any next year potentially that I play"

Novak Djokovic

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic cited his prior experience in handling similar situations in his career, stating that this had enabled him to effectively manage himself both mentally and physically to break further records in the sport.

"But as I said, I have been in this kind of situation so many times in my career. I know exactly what I need to do to maintain my body and mind and spirit in the right, optimal state for me to have the opportunity to break records and to go further," Djokovic said.

The Serb further emphasized that being away from his family for weeks on end was only worth it if it ended with a trophy in his hand.

"It's the only way, to be honest. I enjoy playing tennis, don't get me wrong. When it comes to professional tennis competition, leaving my family to travel somewhere for four, five, six weeks, eventually for me there's only one direction or one goal that is in my mind, which is winning the trophy. I do everything possible to achieve that," he said.

Djokovic went on to say that his unwavering pursuit of success had led him to his current place in the sport, asserting that this mentality would remain unchanged not only for the 2024 season but also beyond that.

"I feel like that kind of mentality, all I have been doing for the last 20-plus years on a daily basis, of course with my team and family, have helped me to reach the heights and be where I am. That mentality is not changing for 2024 or any next year potentially that I play," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis