Novak Djokovic will finally be able to play a tournament in the United States of America later this year for the first time since the 2021 US Open. On Monday, May 1, the authorities announced that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign travelers as well as public health emergencies will end on May 11.

This means that starting on May 12, those who want to enter the US will not be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Djokovic has stood by his decision not to get the jab, even if it means missing the biggest of tournaments around the world. He last played a match in America in the 2021 US Open final, where Daniil Medvedev defeated him in straight sets.

The news about COVID-19 restrictions ending in May was first broken by the administration of US President Joe Biden on January 30 and was confirmed on Monday.

"Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," the White House said in a statement.

After his deportation from Australia in 2022, the Serbian player was forced to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. He also found himself out of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters before pulling out of the US Open in August last year.

Australia, meanwhile, moved past its emergency phase last year, which allowed Djokovic to participate in this year's Grand Slam tournament and win it. However, the US continued with strict protocols that led to Djokovic withdrawing from the Sunshine Double after his request for an exemption was denied.

Novak Djokovic's injury struggles do not worry me, says former World No. 1

Monte-Carlo Masters

After missing out on the Sunshine Double, Novak Djokovic returned to action at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

The Serb then played at the ATP 250 Srpska Open in Banja Luka and suffered a quarter-final defeat at the hands of compatriot Dusan Lajovic. An elbow issue saw Djokovic withdraw from the Masters 1000 event in Madrid.

Speaking on Advantage Connors podcast recently, Jimmy Connors remarked that he wasn't worried about Djokovic coming back from injury since the World No. 1 had been on the tour long enough to know how to cope.

"Not getting discouraged is a big thing. And he's [Djokovic] been around long enough and he’s won everything," Connors said. "Let's face it, he's got 22 Grand Slams, so he knows what it's like to be in all those situations. He just got to be prepared everywhere else to face that. So I don't think I'm too worried about that.”

Before the 2023 French Open, Djokovic is expected to play in the Italian Open, where he has won the championship six times.

