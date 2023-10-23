"Officially enemies" – Alex de Minaur reacts to being pitted against girlfriend Katie Boulter as United Cup 2024 draw releases; Boulter responds

Alex de Minaur and his girlfriend Katie Boulter shared their reactions to the recently released 2024 United Cup draw, which pits them against each other with their home countries being placed in the same group.

The second edition of the United Cup is set to kick off tennis’ 2024 season. The tournament will be held between December 29 and January 7 in Perth and Sydney. Eighteen countries will take part, with each country being placed in a group of three.

Several top players, including Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Alexander Zverev, have confirmed their participation and will be seen playing for their respective countries.

Alex de Minaur, too, is set to represent Australia as the country’s top men’s player. Ajla Tomljanovic, Storm Hunter, John Millman, Matthew Ebden, and Ellen Perez are the other players included in the squad.

Meanwhile, the Aussie's girlfriend, Katie Boulter, will be representing Great Britain as the top women’s player, teaming up with Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Francesca Jones, Neal Skupski, and Maia Lumsden.

Interestingly, the couple’s teams are drawn in the same group C, alongside defending champions, the United States. Alex de Minaur thus made a hilarious remark about the pair potentially clashing in the mixed doubles fixture, with both being the top players from their respective countries.

“Officially enemies now,” the Aussie wrote on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

“Well, this is going to end well,” Katie Boulter responded, stressing her belief in her team by adding the Union Jack emojis.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter on Instagram

"I learnt a lot from Alex de Minaur" – girlfriend Katie Boulter

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter playing mixed doubles at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have been together since 2020. The couple, however, went public with their relationship in 2021.

Ever since, they have expressed their love and admiration for each other and often support each other from the stands during matches.

Boulter, who became Great Britain’s top-ranked WTA player for the first time earlier this year, recently spoke about how de Minaur, who is currently Australia’s No. 1 ATP player, has helped her deal with the spotlight.

"I’m not hugely into that side of things, though I appreciate the attention at times. I am proud of the way that I have handled it this year and it’s definitely been a little bit different. I learnt a lot from Alex; he’s been in the spotlight for many, many years from a young age, as an Aussie in Australia,” the 27-year-old said in an interview with Telegraph.

The Brit further praised World No. 13’s humility and revealed that she aspires to be like him.

"The way that he handles it and the way that he’s so humble is something that I really try to be like. There aren’t many people like that and it’s one of the biggest things I admire about him," Boulter said.