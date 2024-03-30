"Okay Iga Swiatek we have to do it for your fans" - Daria Kasatkina urges Pole to be part of her vlog amid fan requests

Daria Kasatkina recently urged Iga Swiatek to be part of her vlog amid requests from tennis fans.

Kasatkina runs a YouTube channel called 'What The Vlog' in partnership with her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako. The pair routinely share glimpses of their lives through vlogs. It mainly focuses on the Russian's journey on the tour.

Several players including Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Sloane Stephens have been part of the couple's vlogs. However, Swiatek has never appeared on the channel.

On social media, a fan recalled Ajla Tomljanovic praising Swiatek's friendly behavior.

"Iguszka [Iga Swiatek] appreciated by many," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kasatkina, who nicknamed Swiatek 'Iguszka' in her vlog, was delighted to see the fan's tweet as she wrote:

"I love that you guys are now using Iguszka nickname"

The fan then expressed hopes of seeing Swiatek on Kasatkina's vlogs.

"I hope one day we'll be able to see her in one of your vlogs," they wrote.

Kasatkina assured the fan that she would try her best to bring Swiatek on the channel.

"We always keep it in mind and will do our best to get Iguszka on the vlog!"

With fans "waiting too long", Kasatkina urged the Pole to make it happen.

"Okay @iga_swiatek we have to do it for your fans! They've been waiting too long," her tweet read.

Kasatkina and Zabiiako created their channel in October 2022. They have consistently posted videos ever since and have garnered 43.5K subscribers on the platform.

Daria Kasatkina had previously invited Iga Swiatek to appear on her vlogs in 2023

Daria Kasatkina (L) and Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

Daria Kasatkina had invited Iga Swiatek to be part of her YouTube videos last year. In a video posted on social media, Kasatkina publicly welcomed the World No. 1 to talk with her and her girlfriend on the vlog.

"Iga... if you want you're always welcome to our vlog to talk with me and with Natasha [Natalia Zabiiako]," Daria Kasatkina said.

Kasatkina then urged fans to convince Swiatek to join the vlog through their comments.

"Guys, if you want to see Iga on the vlog... come make a comment so she can see how many people would like to see her here," she added.

On the tennis front, Daria Kasatkina most recently played at the Miami Open. The tenth seed received a first-round bye. Following a walkover against Claire Liu, the Russian advanced to the third round, where she lost to Sorana Cirstea 5-7, 2-6.

Iga Swiatek, following a first-round bye, defeated Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-1, and Linda Noskova 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 before falling to Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 2-6 in the fourth round.