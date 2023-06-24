"On brand for a self-admitted woman beater" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios doubling down on not apologizing to Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon antics

Nick Kyrgios recently backed up his earlier statements, where he proclaimed that he hit Nadal intentionally during their infamous 2019 Wimbledon clash. The Australian's recent comment has once again brought him face-to-face with the wrath of tennis fans.

Locking horns in the second round of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, Nadal avenged his 2014 Wimbledon loss as he beat the Australian 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) to qualify for the third round. However, the most talked about part of the match happened in the third set. While returning a shot, Kyrgios hit a strong forehand towards the Spaniard.

Luckily, Nadal wasn't hurt as he quickly used his racquet to shield himself from the rocket shot, but he was nowhere near happy with the Australian's behavior.

Surprisingly, Kyrios refused to apologize for his behavior and claimed that he wanted to hit the Spaniard "in the chest."

"I’m not going to apologise to him at all. Yeah, I was going for him. Yeah, I wanted to hit him square in the chest," Kyrgios said.

Recently, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist responded to Stefanos Tsitsipas' controversial comments on himself, when a fan asked him to apologize for his behavior towards Nadal. Kyrgios, interestingly, the Australian stood by his original statements.

"No. I meant that."

Soon, tennis fans reacted to Nick Kyrgios' continued lack of apology and expressed displeasure with the same.

One fan, for instance, mocked his status of not being able to win a Grand Slam despite being in his late 20s.

"Did you also mean to have 0 slams at age 30."

Another fan felt that the Australian undid the good that he did by accepting Tsitsipas' apology.

"1 step Forwards followed by 10 steps backwards."

"He has all the talent, the weapons to win against any player" - When Rafael Nadal heaped praise on Nick Kyrgios

Despite their ugly scuffle at Wimbledon 2019, Nick Kyrgios has earned appreciation from Rafael Nadal in the past for his potential to win tournaments.

Last year, during a pre-tournament press conference, the 22-time Grand Slam winner commented on the Australian's potential and talent. Adding to his point, the southpaw opined that Nick Kyrgios has the talent to win against any player.

"He can win in any tournament that he's playing. He has all the talent, the weapons to win against any player. Of course he can," added Nadal.

