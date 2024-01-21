Novak Djokovic has revealed that he was captivated by Elena Rybakina and Anna Blinkova's thrilling second-round clash at the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic took a strong stride forward in his title defense at the Melbourne Slam, breezing through to the quarterfinals with a commanding 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 win over Adrian Mannarino. Up next, the Serb will battle it out against Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals of the Major.

Following his win, Novak Djokovic was asked whether he watched his fellow contenders' matches to glean any insights, even though he had vast experience competing against the remaining players in his half of the draw.

The Serb emphasized that while tennis is his passion, it is also his profession, acknowledging the necessity of working with his coaching team to ensure he was prepared for his next opponent.

"I mean, it's my passion and my love, but it's also my work and my profession. Of course, along with my coach and team I have to do things on a daily basis to make myself prepared for every opponent," he said in his post-match press conference.

Djokovic shared that he liked watching tennis for fun as well, mentioning that he had enjoyed the "incredible" contest between Elena Rybakina and Anna Blinkova in the second round of the Australian Open.

"As far as it comes to me watching tennis for fun, I do like to see it. For example, the other day I enjoyed watching Rybakina and Blinkova. I mean, it was incredible, one of the most exciting super tiebreaks ever that we have seen," he added.

Rybakina and Blinkova engaged in a closely contested battle at the Melbourne Slam. After securing a set apiece, the duo entered a deciding tiebreak in the third set, which lasted over 30 minutes. The 42-point tiebreak broke the record for the longest singles match-tiebreak in Grand Slam history.

Blinkova ultimately emerged victorious over the third seed, fending off six match points in the tiebreak and converting her 10th match point to claim a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6[20] victory in two hours and 46 minutes.

Novak Djokovic: "Of course, I watch the other men's matches, the big rivals, how they're doing"

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic also divulged that he kept a close eye on his rivals' performances to gauge their form. He stressed that it was common knowledge among players that they kept tabs on one another's campaigns.

"Of course, I watch the other men's matches, the big rivals, how they're doing, how they're playing. Of course, we all have an eye on each other. It's no secret. In the evenings when you are kind of winding down, you switch on the TV and you watch some exciting matches," Djokovic said in the same press conference.

"Of course, there's less and less matches, and you know exactly when they're played. Of course, you want to tune in and check out a few games or a set or whatever," he added.

The Serb also shared that he naturally paid more attention to the players in his half of the draw as opposed to the other half.

"It just depends. Of course, I have a closer look to my section or part of the draw, or my next opponent, than I would maybe the other side," he said.

Djokovic remains on course for a blockbuster semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open. Sinner claimed a dominant 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 win over Karen Khachanov to reach the quarterfinals in Melbourne. He will take on the winner of the match between Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur for a place in the semifinals.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis