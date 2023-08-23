"One ugly forehand... An analogy for his politics" - Martina Navratilova ridicules presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's tennis skills

Martina Navratilova recently ridiculed American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy's tennis skills, while simultaneously disparaging his political ideologies.

Ramaswamy is currently running as a candidate in the Republican primary for the 2024 US presidential elections. He announced his bid in February 2023 during an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

On Monday, August 21, Ramaswamy took to social media and shared a video of himself taking part in a hitting session on a tennis court. The 38-year-old demonstrated his tennis abilities, particularly showcasing his footwork and forehand.

He jokingly wrote that the practice session served as his preparation for the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate on August 23.

"Three hours of solid debate prep this morning," he tweeted.

In response to a political satirist's concerns about Ramaswamy playing shirtless, Martina Navratilova provided a brutal assessment of the Indian-American's tennis prowess. The former World No. 1 described his forehand as "ugly" and pointed out the shortcomings in his footwork.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also sarcastically questioned whether his sub-par tennis skills could serve as a metaphor for his political platform.

"That’s one ugly forehand. I especially like the small stutter steps that take Vivek nowhere.:), I wonder if that could be an analogy for his politics," Navratilova tweeted.

"Will never forget that day when hope was crushed" - Martina Navratilova recalls Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova recently shared her recollection of the day the Warsaw Pact was signed and Czechoslovakia was invaded. The events, which occurred on August 20-21, 1968, saw the coordinated invasion of the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic by four nations belonging to the Warsaw Pact.

This invasion effectively caused the cessation of the Prague Spring liberalization reforms. It also strengthened the authoritarian faction within the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia.

Taking to social media, Navratilova recounted her memory of that fateful day when "hope was crushed." She emphasized that the unforgettable event had bolstered her dedication to advocate for democracy and fairness.

"Today , August 21st 1968, 55 years ago, the Warsaw pact army, at the behest of Soviet Union, invaded then Czechoslovakia. I will never forget that day when hope was crushed. Which is why I will keep fighting for fairness and democracy and hope wherever I happen to be….," Navratilova tweeted.

Notably in 1975, then 18-year-old Martina Navratilova was forced to seek potlitical asylum in the United States. This was because the communist regime in her home country imposed travel restrictions on her which impeded her from participating in tournaments in the States.

Consequently, the 18-time Grand Slam champion was stripped of her Czechoslovakian citizenship. However, she was granted an American citizenship in 1981.