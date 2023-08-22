Martina Navratilova recently reminisced about the Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia, an event that fuelled her determination to persistently advocate for hope and democracy.

On August 20-21, 1968, the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic faced a coordinated invasion by four nations belonging to the Warsaw Pact. This invasion effectively brought the Prague Spring liberalization reforms to a halt and bolstered the authoritarian faction within the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia.

Navratilova was born in Czechoslovakia in 1956. The communist regime in her home country intended to impose travel restrictions on her, preventing her from participating in tournaments in the States.

So she made a courageous decision at the age of 18 to seek political asylum in the United States. The decision forced her to temporarily halt her promising tennis career and sacrifice a significant portion of her earnings in order to secure asylum. Consequently, Navratilova faced the harsh consequence of losing her Czechoslovakian citizenship but was granted American citizenship in 1981.

Martina Navratilova recently took to social media to recount the day the Warsaw Pact was signed and how Czechoslovakia was invaded.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion vividly described the memory of that fateful day when "hope was crushed." She stated that the unforgettable event has fueled her commitment to champion fairness, democracy, and hope in every possible way.

"Today , August 21st 1968, 55 years ago, the Warsaw pact army, at the behest of Soviet Union, invaded then Czechoslovakia. I will never forget that day when hope was crushed. Which is why I will keep fighting for fairness and democracy and hope wherever I happen to be….," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova takes a trip down memory lane, looks back on her time alongside longtime rival-turned-friend Chris Evert

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals

Navratilova and Evert engaged in a fierce rivalry on the WTA Tour for approximately 15 years. Their epic clashes on the professional circuit amounted to an astounding 80 encounters, a record unmatched in tennis history.

The first meeting between Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova took place in Fort Lauderdale, Texas, in 1973. At the time, Evert was already an established player, while Navratilova was a promising 16-year-old.

Evert initially held the upper hand in their rivalry, triumphing in 16 out of their first 20 encounters. However, as time went on, Navratilova managed to reverse the tide, ultimately taking the lead with a head-to-head record of 43 wins to Evert's 37.

Recently, a fan took to social media to share an old picture of Navratilova and Evert and expressed their admiration for these extraordinary athletes, acknowledging their profound influence on the world of tennis.

"Two phenomenal athletes and women who changed the sport of tennis forever @Martina and @ChrissieEvert a rivalry, legacy, friendship & respect that only few can dream of," the post read.

Martina Navratilova was quick to respond, stating that those were the "good old" days.

"Those were the days:)" she replied.

