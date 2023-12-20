Taylor Fritz recently teased his girlfriend Morgan Riddle over her seeming fear of rollercoasters during their Abu Dhabi visit.

Fritz is currently in Abu Dhabi with his girlfriend for the World Tennis League, which will be held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island from December 21-24. The American is set to represent team Falcons alongside Sumit Nagal, Leylah Fernandez and Elena Rybakina.

The event will feature three other teams battling it out for the title. Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz will represent team Hawks. Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin will play for team Eagles and while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov will complete the team Kites roster.

Ahead of the fixtures, all players were given a tour of Abu Dhabi, with each team partaking in activities of their choice. Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle toured the Ferrari World theme park and rode the Formula Rossa rollercoaster, known for being the world’s fastest rollercoaster.

The World No. 10 shared a hilarious snapshot from their ride. Fritz was seen grinning from ear to ear, while Riddle bore a terrified look.

“At least one of us had fun,” the American joked on his Instagram story.

Riddle reshared the post on her Instagram, stating that she was definitely not the one having fun.

“That’s not me btw!” Riddle hilariously responded.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle had to quit her job to travel with the tennis player full-time

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Taylor Fritz has been in a relationship with Morgan Riddle, a social media influencer, since June 2020. The couple has garnered a lot of media attention due to their public support of each other.

In early 2022, Riddle shared a video chronicling her touring life with the No. 1 American, stating that she was on a personal mission to "make tennis cool again". The video went viral, attracting a younger demographic of Americans to the sport.

The social media influencer, who previously worked as a real estate agent, recently revealed that she had to quit her corporate job to make it possible for Taylor Fritz and her to travel and spend time together.

“Taylor and I had been together for two years. I’d been working a corporate job and was waking up at 3 a.m. to take meetings in the hotel room bathtub while he was sleeping,” she said in an October interview with the C Magazine. “It got to a point where I said, ‘I can’t make my life work with yours if our careers are not somehow intertwined. He wanted me to travel with him full time — and he plays better when I’m there — so we said, ‘What are we going to do?’”

Following his appearance at the World Tennis League, Fritz and Riddle will travel to Australia where he will commence his 2024 campaign, representing USA at the United Cup (December 29-Januray 7).

The American enjoyed a successful campaign in 2023, which he kicked off by winning the 2023 United Cup title for his country. He also collected two titles at the ATP 250 tournaments in Delray Beach and Atlanta.