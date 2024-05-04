The unconventional design of the birthday cake Mirra Andreeva received from her coach Conchita Martinez at the 2024 Madrid Open has shocked tennis fans.

Andreeva made a run to her maiden WTA quarterfinal at the Madrid Open, beating the likes of Taylor Townsend, Linda Noskova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Jasmine Paolini. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka ended the Russian's dream run in the quarterfinals, claiming a commanding 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Following her exit, Mirra Andreeva took to social media and shared the highlights from her impressive campaign. Having celebrated her 17th birthday on the day of her fourth-round win over Paolini, she also showed off the birthday cake and Pandora gift bag she received from her coach Conchita Martinez, who recently joined her team.

"Thank you Madrid. See you later alligators 🐊," she captioned her Instagram post (translated from Spanish).

The unusual design of the cake surprised fans, one of whom referred to it as the "weirdest" cake they had ever seen.

"What type of bakery did this cake for this baby???" one fan commented.

"Girl what is that cake..," another fan chimed in.

"Gotta say this is one of the weirdest birthday cakes I've ever seen," said another.

Several fans also poked fun at its inadvertently explicit appearance.

"Oh lord she got a nipple cake 🙄😆," a fan wrote.

"Was wondering if it was “age appropriate”!! Surely have to be 18 for that cake 😂😂😂😂😂," another fan responded.

Meanwhile, several fans playfully harked back to the controversy from last year's Madrid Open, when Carlos Alcaraz received a much bigger cake than Aryna Sabalenka, joking about the latest iteration of "cakegate."

"If last year’s cakegate wasn’t enough 💀😭," one fan posted.

"What would Madrid be without a yearly cakegate? I bet they had it ready for Carlos like last year. Would explain the concept?" another fan wrote.

One fan hilariously imagined how Mirra Andreeva's parents would react to the cake's design.

"Mirra's parents when she showed them the cake," the fan posted.

Mirra Andreeva: "It's my birthday but I feel like it's not, I don't feel like I have to celebrate anything"

Following her third-round win over Marketa Vondrousova, Mirra Andreeva shed light on her 17th birthday festivities, revealing that she didn't feel like celebrating the occasion amid the Madrid Open.

"It's my birthday tomorrow but I feel like it's not, I don't feel like I have to celebrate anything, that always happens when you're in the tournament. Maybe after the game, we'll go to a restaurant," she said in her post-match press conference (via Punto de Break).

The Russian also disclosed that she shared her birthday with her father, but they wouldn't be able to celebrate together as he was with her sister Erika at a different tournament.

"My father also has birthday tomorrow, although unfortunately he will not be able to come, because he is with Erika in another tournament, also here in Spain. We will celebrate through FaceTime, so we will be together," Mirra Andreeva added.

Andreeva will be back in action at the Italian Open, which commences on Tuesday, May 7.