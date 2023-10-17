Martina Navratilova savored some quality family time during her trip to Japan, indulging in the company of her wife Julia Lemigova and stepdaughter Victoria.

Navratilova and Lemigova tied the knot in 2014. The former World No. 1 has since taken on a parental role for her wife's daughters, Victoria and Emma. The close-knit family often gathers to spend quality time together, sharing such moments on social media.

Navratilova recently made a return to the tennis court, participating in an exhibition match at the YONEX Tennis Festival in Tokyo, Japan. Her wife and stepdaughter accompanied her on the trip.

Lemigova has been documenting their trip on social media, featuring visits to the bathhouse with her daughter, exploring the history of the kimono in a traditional teahouse and unwinding in a Japanese garden.

She also shared a glimpse of the family's visit to the Jigokudani Monkey Park, renowned for its population of wild Japanese macaques, also knowns as snow monkeys.

Lemigova shared a picture of herself posing alongside Martina Navratilova and Victoria in front of a monkey enclosure and expressed her delight at spending time with loved ones. She also mentioned missing her daughter Emma and pet dog LouLou.

"Adventures with the ones who matter most: family time at Snow Monkey Park. Missing @emma_lemigova and LouLou of course 🤍," Lemigova captioned the post on Instagram.

"Martina Navratilova's unwavering determination, her spirit, and her willpower inspire me every day" - Wife Julia Lemigova

Martina Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova penned a touching tribute to the 18-time Grand Slam champion after she took part in an exhibition match at the YONEX Tennis Festival in Tokyo, Japan.

Lemigova hailed the former World No. 1's remarkable determination, indomitable spirit and unwavering willpower. The Real Housewives of Miami star credited the the 66-year-old as a daily source of inspiration, highlighing her resilience in the face of adversity.

"My wife's unwavering determination, her spirit, and her willpower inspire me every day. She's shown me that the darkest storms can be weathered, that dreams can be chased even when the odds are stacked against you," Lemigova wrote in a post on Instagram.

She also encouraged everyone to emulate the 18-time Grand Slam champion and continue pursuing their dreams even when facing challenges.

"So, to everyone out there facing their own battles, remember that you're stronger than you think. Keep chasing your dreams, no matter how distant they may seem. With courage, determination, and the right support, you can go beyond what you see and achieve the extraordinary," she added.

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova recently also shared the poster for the new season of "The Real Housewives of Miami," which hinted at the inclusion of the tennis legend's battle with cancer.