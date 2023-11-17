"Our greatest blessing" - Jack Sock and wife Laura Little welcome their first child Brody Bryan Sock

Jack Sock and his wife Laura Little are now proud parents of a baby boy named Brody Bryan Sock. The couple announced the arrival of their newborn son and called him their "greatest blessing".

Sock and Little, who got married in December 2020, announced that they were expecting a baby boy back in July this year. They posted a heartwarming video on social media, capturing the moment they cut into a cake filled with blue frosting, revealing the gender of their child.

The couple shared the first glimpse of their newborn in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 16.

"Everyone say hi to Brody Bryan Sock 🤍 our greatest blessing on 11/14/23," the post was captioned.

Sock announced his retirement in August this year in an emotional post, thanking his fans, coaches, family, and friends for their support throughout his 14-year career.

"To the 8-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis, I hope I made you proud. It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget. Without the help of so many people, none of that could've ever happened," Jack Sock wrote.

"I've had the privilege of competing in Flushing Meadows since I was seventeen, and this year's US Open will be the final event of my career. I look forward to creating memories in front of the best fans in the world one last time!" he added.

The 30-year-old played his career's last match at the 2023 US Open, where he received a wildcard for the men’s doubles event with his partner, John Isner, who also ended his career at the tournament.

A look at Jack Sock’s last match at the 2023 US Open

Jack Sock at the 2022 Laver Cup

Jack Sock and John Isner, two of the most accomplished American tennis players of their era, had their final match as a team at the 2023 US Open, finishing their careers on a positive note.

The duo ultimately fell in the first round to Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti in a nail-biting three-setter, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3-10).

The pair had been a dominant force on the ATP Tour, claiming three Masters 1000 titles together: Shanghai in 2016, Indian Wells in 2018 and 2022.

Sock recently announced his full-time transition to pickleball following his retirement. The American is set to compete in the VIBE Pickleball Tournament, which has six teams, and the players for each team will be selected through lists and draws.

Jack Sock previously made his first professional pickleball appearance at the PPA North Carolina Open earlier this year, making it to the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event. He also won the mixed doubles title with his partner Anna Leigh Waters.