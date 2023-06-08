John McEnroe’s brother Patrick discussed Coco Gauff’s form after she was knocked out of the 2023 French Open on Wednesday, June 7.

Gauff was unsuccessful in her runner-up defense at the ongoing French Open. The American bowed out in the quarterfinals against her last year’s final opponent Iga Swiatek. Gauff proved to be the toughest test yet for the defending champion, as she needed one hour and 28 minutes to conquer the 19-year-old in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Patrick McEnroe commended Gauff, the tournament's sixth seed, for reaching the quarterfinals and putting up a good fight against Swiatek, who has the ability to dismantle her opponents off both wings. The former player suggested that Gauff’s deep run wasn’t necessarily expected given her wavering form and mainly attributed to her forehand woes.

“Coco, because of this shakiness on her forehand wing, she kinda went to this play where she was just being super consistent, playing with a lot of spin,” the American said on the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast.

“It was good enough to get to the quarters and it was good enough to stay in the match for a while in the first set. But she had no real ability to hit big on the forehand. And Swiatek, she can hurt you off both wings,” he noted.

Gauff accumulated a total of 13 forehand unforced errors, while a mere five errors slipped out of Swiatek’s forehand. Meanwhile, the duo’s backhand errors were leveled at ten each.

“Coco is a great competitor, but she is gonna have to shore up the forehand side to where she can play with safety and margin, but she can also attack,” Patrick McEnroe said.

McEnroe believed that Gauff, who is currently between coaches, has been feeling lost of late and has been doubting her potential.

“Right now, she’s kinda lost between what she wants to do. She doesn’t feel like she can really go for the shots consistently, cause she makes too many mistakes,” the former player said.

He stated that although the World No. 6 has been dishing out forehands with spin as a temporary fix, her weaknesses are exposed against players of the caliber of World No. 1 Swiatek.

“And then, when she does spin it, it’s a decent ball, but against a quality player, it’s just not enough. And Swiatek’s just too solid and moves too well. She’s never had trouble with Coco,” he opined.

Coco Gauff still in contention for 2023 French Open women’s doubles title

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the 2022 French Open

Coco Gauff was the 2022 French Open runner-up in singles as well as doubles. While she failed to match her singles runner-up finish from last year, the American is still alive in the women's doubles, with partner Jessica Pegula.

On Tuesday, June 6, Gauff and Pegula advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Anna Bondar and Greet Minnen.

The American pair is in pursuit of their maiden Grand Slam doubles title and their sixth WTA title together. In hopes of repeating last year’s feat, they have set up a last four clash with American-Canadian duo of Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez.

Poll : 0 votes