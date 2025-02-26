"Paula Badosa will be mad" - Matteo Berrettini, Grigor Dimitrov & others choose their Love Island picks ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Matteo Berrettini, Grigor Dimitrov, and other ATP stars chose three players they would want to see on Love Island. All the players making the picks participated in the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

ATP recently conducted a fun session starring Berrettini, Dimitrov, Fils, and De Minaur in which they were asked to name the three players they would want to send to the popular reality TV show 'Love Island'. In the show, a group of men and women are given certain tasks to be done with their partners, which keep on changing, to help them find the love of their lives.

While choosing his three names, the Bulgarian had a nice laugh about picking Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is in a relationship with Paula Badosa.

"I'm a good wingman, I go Jack Drpaer, Hubi Hurkacz... maybe I take Stefanos (Tsitsipas)? Paula (Badosa) will be mad (laughs). I take the pretty boys. I mean, they're studs. Look at them, 2 meters tall, have the swagger going on, young."

On the other hand, the Italian was against sending Tsitsipas to Love Island. He picked Grigor Dimitrov, Carlos Alcaraz, and a fellow Italian, who according to him, would enjoy being on Love Island.

"No, Stef, I'm not going to do that. Paula is not going to be happy. I would say Grigor, pretty good one. Andrea Vavassori. He likes to be on an island with a lot of girls (laughs). And then Carlitos Alcaraz. I think he's going to have fun."

Arthur Fils hilariously put his friend in danger:

"Okay, Gio (Mpetshi Perricard). I don't know because he's my friend and that's the only guy I want to put under the bus."

Alex de Minaur exuded delight with his 'perfect' answer.

"Matteo Berrettini. First one that comes to mind. Carlitos Alcaraz, Dimitrov. Bang. Berrettini, Dimitrov, Carlos. That sounds perfect."

When Berrettini expressed his wish to enter the show as a wildcard:

"And then wild card myself. And then we see what's going to happen."

He was then informed about the concept of 'hot bombshell', the name the show uses for wildcards, and was said he could enter the show as one.

"Okay, if you say so," Matteo Berrettini agreed.

How Matteo Berrettini, Grigor Dimitrov, Arthur Fils, and Alex de Minaur have performed at Dubai Tennis Championships so far

Matteo Berrettini - Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini kicked off his Dubai Tennis Championships campaign against veteran Gael Monfils. The hard-fought battle between the two men ended with the Italian clinching an important 7-5, 6-4 win. He is currently facing Christopher O'Connell.

O'Connell played Grigor Dimitrov in the opening round but after he lost the opening set 0-6, the Bulgarian, who has been dealing with health issues this year, pulled out of the match.

Second seed Alex de Minaur faced Marin Cilic, who turned back the clock to hand the Aussie a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 defeat. Eighth seed Arthur Fils also exited the tournament in the opening round after facing a 2-6, 1-6 defeat from Nuno Borges.

