PICTURES: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz enjoys romantic Paris getaway with boyfriend Parker Aquino after dazzling Laver Cup visit

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz is currently on vacation with her new boyfriend Parker Aquino. The 21-year-old and college baseball star began dating earlier this year and their relationship has only gone from strength to strength since.Agassi, who made his return to tennis as the captain of Team World at the Laver Cup last week, has two children with his 23-time Major-winning wife Steffi Graf - Jaden (23) and Jaz (21). While the former is aspiring to play in Major League Baseball (MLB), there is not much available information about the latter's vocation.That said, Jaz Agassi has made it plenty clear through her recent social media updates that she's going out with Parker Aquino, who was previously a right-handed pitcher for College of Southern Nevada. The couple is on a European tour this week, and going by their respective Instagram stories, their current stop is Paris.Jaz and Aquino seemingly enjoyed their time at the Eiffel Tower if their stories from Thursday (September 25) were anything to go by. Via Jaz Agassi and Parker Aquino Instagram stories Last week, the 21-year-old was also present at the 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco as Team World secured their third-ever title at the competition.Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz and boyfriend Parker Aquino also visited Germany this weekFor those unaware, Parker Aquino has found his passion in entertainment management. The 25-year-old, who just like Andre Agassi also hails from Las Vegas, currently works for an American company called Milk &amp; Honey.On Tuesday (September 23), the couple visited the Heidelberg Castle in Heidelberg. According to their Instagram stories, they got in some good views besides the castle where the Neckar River is.Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz, meanwhile, has started making more public appearances recently. At the US Open last month month, she turned heads in a blue shoulderless dress, which she paired with glasses to give off a unique look. Going by her Instagram post, the 21-year-old enjoyed her New York City excursion a lot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe posted a few snaps of outside court matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and also took pride in sitting besides her two-time New York titlist father Andre Agassi. Aquino was quick to respond to her Instagram post, giving the fans more insight into their relationship. The 25-year-old former high school sports athlete claimed that having ravioli with her was the best part of their trip, which is something that Jaz seemingly agreed with.