PICTURES: Rafael Nadal's sister shares meet-up with Novak Djokovic, mother and grandmother & other highlights from Spaniard's French Open tribute

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel was recently in Paris for the emotional tribute his legendary brother was honored with at the 2025 French Open. She was joined by several others from her family, including mother Ana Maria Parera and grandmother Isabel Homar. Maribel also caught up with her brother's fiercest rivals from her playing days, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

On Sunday, June 1, Maribel took to her Instagram and shared 12 pictures as part of a single post, which she captioned:

"Paris en (with) familia 🇫🇷😊🎾📷 #oneweekago❤️"

Some of the highlights from the post included a picture featuring Maribel and Rafael Nadal all smiles alongside other members of the family on the day the record 14-time French Open champion was honored with the tribute. In another picture, Maribel and other family members posed with Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic also featured prominently in one of the pictures, with the Serb and Maribel smiling wide.

Check out the pictures on the embedded Instagram link below:

Apart from being a loving sister, Maribel has also been one of the former No. 1 and 22-time Major winner's biggest supporters off the court. She attended countless matches the Spaniard played over the course of his illustrious career. Maribel happens to be one of the leading names in the marketing department of the famed Rafa Nadal Academy as well.

Rafael Nadal's sister was delighted by French Open's decision to honor Spaniard; delivered moving reaction after emotional tribute

Rafael Nadal during the 2025 French Open tribute ceremony in his honor (Source: Getty)

In the immediate aftermath of the French Open's official announcement of its tribute in honor of Rafael Nadal in mid-April, the Spaniard's sister Maribel shared an Instagram Story. Her post featured a picture from an Instagram post originally shared by the official handle of Roland Garros. In the picture, the former No. 1 could be seen blowing a flying kiss as he celebrated his 14th title triumph at the clay Major back in 2022.

Maribel didn't use any words to caption her post, instead opting for two smiling faces with heart eyes emojis. The emojis reflected her delight at the French Open's decision to honor her legendary brother.

Later, upon the conclusion of the tribute ceremony, Maribel shared another Instagram Story, which featured a picture she captured while the ceremony was ongoing. The caption to this particular Story was a reflection of her brother on tennis, particularly at Roland Garros.

"End of an era," Maribel captioned the post.

Nadal had originally received a rather hasty farewell at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. However, that particular farewell received significant criticism, with many suggesting that it didn't feel appropriate considering the Spaniard's contributions to tennis and stellar achievements within the sport.

