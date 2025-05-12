Pope Leo XIV picks Andre Agassi & jokes about not wanting Jannik Sinner as opponent for charity showdown

The new Pope Leo XIV picked Andre Agassi and decided to keep Jannik Sinner at an arm's length in a Charity showdown. Robert Francis Prevost, who was elected as the 267th Pope of the Catholic Church on May 8, is interestingly a tennis fan and considers himself an amateur-level player.

Ad

Tennis fans were delighted to find out that the new Pope is a lover of their favorite sport. Prevost admitted that he was finding it hard to get some practice due to a lack of time since he left Peru. Funny enough, the new Pope was the talk of the tennis town a few days back as well, when a claim of him being a Carlos Alcaraz fan went viral on social media.

Ad

Trending

“I consider myself quite the amateur tennis player,” he said during an interview (via The Pillar). “Since leaving Peru I have had few occasions to practice so I am looking forward to getting back on the court.”

During his latest meeting with the press at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican, a journalist asked the Pope to conduct a charity tennis match, due to his love for the sport, for the Pontifical Missionary Works, to which Prevost responded positively.

Ad

"Sure, that's fine," the Pope responded.

However, the journalist then revealed that he was planning to bring Andre Agassi for the match.

"I'll bring Agassi," the journalist said.

The Pope then joked that he was okay with the American and then seemingly used a hilarious play of words by asking the journalist not to bring Jannik Sinner.

"Just don't bring Sinner," the Pope joked.

On the tennis side, Jannik Sinner has finally made his much-anticipated return to tennis in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open. Interestingly, Agassi is also set to return to tennis in a never-before-seen role.

Ad

Andre Agassi will return to tennis at the 2025 French Open in a never-before-seen role

Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Early in April this year, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim shared what seemed like an excerpt of an email he had received, which contained a blockbuster message featuring Andre Agassi. The American is set to lend his tennis expertise to TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery's 2025 French Open team and serve as a studio analyst for the semifinals and the final

Ad

.

"TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery - the largest global media partner of Roland Garros - today announced eight-time Major champion and tennis icon Andre Agassi will join their coverage of the only clay-court Grand Slam this May. Agassi, a three-time finalist in Paris and the 1999 Men's Singles Champion, will be a studio analyst during the Semifinal and championship rounds of Roland Garros," an excerpt read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Andre Agassi will also be joined by the likes of Venus Williams, Chris Evert, Jim Courier, John McEnroe, and many other big names.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey, cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. He is also a huge Edmonton Oilers fan Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi