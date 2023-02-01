Pregnant Naomi Osaka spotted in New York City as she attends Knicks vs Lakers NBA game at Madison Square Garden

Naomi Osaka may have been a no-show on the tennis courts in recent months, owing to her pregnancy, but the sporting icon isn’t budging when it comes to her love for basketball.

The Japanese star, who resides in Beverly Hills, California, is currently enjoying her trip to New York. On Tuesday (January 31), the former World No. 1 made a rare appearance and was seen attending a basketball match between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden.

The 25-year-old kept her fans posted about her whereabouts as she shared a picture from the thrilling contest on her social media.

She went for a monochrome look for the sporting event, wearing a mask and carefully hiding her baby bump with a Louis Vuitton scarf. She also took some time out to make a fan’s day by posing for a selfie.

A day prior to her visit to Madison Square Garden, the tennis sensation was also spotted wearing a baggy fit on a fun night out with her mother in New York City. The duo reportedly grabbed dinner at a Japanese restaurant called Nippon.

"It's going to be very healthy and almost healing for her" – Chris Evert on Naomi Osaka's pregnancy

Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Tennis legend Chris Evert was ecstatic about Naomi Osaka’s pregnancy announcement. The former American tennis player remarked that the 25-year-old sensation is going to be “a great mum”.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion further listed that Osaka’s admirable compassion and kindness as the attributes of her upcoming motherhood.

"I think it's great news and I think she’s going to be a great mum. Naomi has shown us so much compassion and kindness during her career that I think that’s going to translate that into caring for another human being, I think she's going to be an awesome mum," Chris Evert said.

The 68-year-old regarded Osaka’s pregnancy as fate and voiced her belief that the new role would be healing for the four-time Grand Slam champion, who has suffered a slump in form in recent times.

"It's going to be very healthy and almost healing for her. I'm really happy for her because I think it's meant to be. I think everything happens for a reason, and it just takes all of the pressure off her and it takes all of the attention off her," she said.

The former World No. 1 has been rather hush-hush about her baby news. The player, who played her last tournament, the Japan Open, in September 2022, announced her pregnancy just recently after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open.

