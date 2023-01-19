"Spending lots of time with my first baby" - Naomi Osaka shares fascinating updates about her pregnancy, opens up about new food cravings

Naomi Osaka recently announced that she is expecting her first child. While the Japanese icon has been missing in action since her stint at the Japan Open in September 2022, she made the public revelation just a week ago, after pulling out of the 2023 Australian Open.

She shared the sweet news with her followers on social media accompanied by a note and a picture of her ultrasound.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," Naomi Osaka wrote while sharing the sweet news with a picture of her ultrasound.

"I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That's my mom,’ haha," she added.

Naomi Osaka has now shared her first pregnancy update since the announcement. She shared a mirror selfie of herself wearing an oversized hoodie, carefully hiding her baby bump.

The four-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she was able to spend a lot of time with her adorable pet – a French bulldog called Butta.

"Spending lots of time with my first baby," she said on her Instagram story.

Osaka on Instagram

Osaka, who resides in Los Angeles, further opened up about her new food cravings and conveyed that she had discovered a Haitian food place in the city that “saved her life.”

"Finally found a Haitian food place in LA and it saved my life," the Japanese-Haitian tennis player wrote.

She also gave her fans a look into her routine warm-bowl food order, which included kale base, balsamic vinegar dressing, wild rice, and avocado toppings.

"Been eating this specific order for weeks now," she disclosed.

Speaking about her current exercise routine, the athlete suggested that her morning sickness was hampering her ability to workout efficiently.

"Trying my best to exercise but I feel so sick so I’m just walking it out," she confessed, sharing a picture of her treadmill.

Osaka on Instagram

"I'll be at Aus 2024" - Naomi Osaka vows to return to the tennis courts at Australian Open 2024

Naomi Osaka is two-time Australian Open champion

Tennis fans were dejected by two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka’s absence at the 2023 event Down Under.

In her pregnancy announcement note, however, Osaka promised to participate in the Australian Open in 2024, after giving birth to her first child and spending the on-going season off court.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely," Naomi Osaka said in her pregnancy announcement post.

