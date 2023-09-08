Tennis fans were left fuming after climate change activists interrupted and brought a halt to Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova' semifinal clash at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff made a strong start to her clash against Muchova, claiming the opening set 6-4 with ease. The American was leading at 1-0 in the second set when the match was disrupted by three climate protestors who made their presence known by loudly chanting "end fossil fuels."

While security was quick to remove two of the activists from the premises, the third member who glued his bare feet to the floor caused a lengthy delay. Consequently, both Gauff and Muchova retreated to the locker room.

Eventually, with the combined efforts of the tournament's security team and several NYPD officers, the third protestor was escorted out of the Arthur Ashe Stadium, allowing play to resume after a 49-minute long interruption.

Several fans expressed their frustration with the delay caused by the protests and demanded harsh punishments for the climate change activists.

"They should be blacklisted and banned from all tennis tournaments. Ridiculous," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Just arrest them. This is on purpose and political. Any other time, they are arrested immediately," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Other fans, though, found the humor in the situation. One fan jokingly pointed out that the protestors had appeared in more Major semifinals than Jessica Pegula.

"Protestors have more grandslam semifinal appearances than Jessica Pegula," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Another user hilariously remarked on Jelena Ostapenko's ability to handle the protestors, referencing her effective removal of a disruptive spectator during her third-round match against Bernarda Pera at Flushing Meadows.

"Where is penko when you need her?" the user shared.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff downs Karolina Muchova to advance to maiden US Open final, awaits Aryna Sabalenka or Madison Keys

Coco Gauff through to the US Open final

Coco Gauff advanced to her maiden US Open final and her second Grand Slam final overall after securing a 6-4, 7-5 win over Karolina Muchova.

Despite appearing visibly frustrated during the delay caused by the climate protestors, the American maintained her composure to become the youngest American woman to reach the final of the New York Major since Serena Williams in 1999.

“They said they’re on the phone negotiating, like this is a hostage situation. They are like we are negotiating. Like why are you negotiating?” Coco Gauff said during the delay.

"What a joke," Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert lamented.

Coco Gauff will take on the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys in the title clash on Saturday.

Should Keys emerge victorious against Sabalenka, she will set up an all-American women's final at the US Open for the first time since 2017, when Sloane Stephens defeated Keys for the title.