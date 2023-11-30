"Put down the crack pipe! Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic is the best" - Daniil Medvedev-Alexander Zverev being named best rivalry of 2023 baffles fans

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev's rivalry being recognized as the best of the 2023 season has perplexed tennis fans, prompting them to bring up the captivating matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev and Zverev have locked horns in 18 tour-level encounters, with six of them taking place this season. Zverev emerged victorious in their clash at the Cincinnati Masters, while the former World No. 1 secured victories at the ATP Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo and Rome.

The Russian also triumphed in their clash at the Beijing Open as well as their most recent encounter at the ATP Finals. Eurosport recently labeled Medvedev and Zverev's rivalry as the standout rivalry of the season, much to the bewilderment of tennis fans.

Several fans argued that Djokovic's matchups with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were far more enthralling:

"Put down the crackpipe!! Alcaraz-Djokovic was and still is the best rivalry of 2023. Wimbledon 2023, Cincinnati 2023, even RG23 (until Carlitos cramped) were the best matches HANDS DOWN in terms of quality of the shots produced," a fan posted.

"They left Djokovic- Sinner and Djokovic - Alcaraz and gave us two people who's matches I don't remember," another chimed in.

Medvedev's rivalry with Sinner was also a popular choice among fans.

"Makes no sense. Medvedev vs Sinner better," a user commented.

One fan pointed out the polarizing nature of the decision:

"Ahaha I don’t see anyone agreeing with this."

Another user asserted that the frequency of matchups between Medvedev and Zverev did not automatically translate to the highest quality rivalry:

"I'm sorry what someone’s gotta tell them playing 2627282 matches ≠ best rivalry."

Here are a few more fan reactions:

A brief look at Novak Djokovic's rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz this season

Alongside their riveting battle for the World No. 1 ranking, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz locked horns four times this season, showcasing their exciting rivalry on the biggest stages in the sport.

The duo met in the semifinals of the French Open, with both players claiming a set apiece in a closely contested start. However, Alcaraz's subsequent struggles with cramps allowed the Serb to sail to a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

The Spaniard avenged his defeat in extraordinary fashion, beating the 24-time Grand Slam champion 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon Championships final to clinch his second Grand Slam title.

Their intense rivalry continued in the Cincinnati Masters final, where Djokovic claimed a hard-fought 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) win. In their most recent clash in the ATP Finals semifinals, the 36-year-old triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz in dominant fashion, winning 6-3, 6-2.

