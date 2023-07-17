"Queen, he copied you again" - Tennis fans revisit Ons Jabeur's 'prophetic' banter with Novak Djokovic after both suffer defeats in Wimbledon finals 

Tennis fans were prompted to revisit Ons Jabeur's playful banter with Novak Djokovic after the latter's defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final.

On Saturday, July 15, Jabeur took on Marketa Vondrousova in the women's final at SW19. Despite a 4-2 lead in the opening set and again at 3-1 in the second, the Tunisian faltered in the decisive moments, allowing the Czech to claim a 6-4, 6-4 victory in 80 minutes. With her win, Vondrousova handed the World No. 6 her second consecutive defeat in a Wimbledon final.

Second seed Djokovic faced top seed Alcaraz in a blockbuster final on Sunday, July 16. The Serb's victory appeared to be a foregone conclusion after he rushed to a 5-0 lead before taking the opening set 6-1. However, Alcaraz remained unfazed and bounced back to take the second and third sets.

The 36-year-old proved his mettle by winning the fourth set and forcing the thrilling clash into a decider. The World No. 1 was clinical in the fifth set as he secured a decisive break to take the match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 and claim his maiden Wimbledon title.

Following her win over Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the grasscourt Major, Jabeur shared a picture of herself alongside Djokovic and highlighted the striking similarity between their routines of touching the grass during matches. She also jokingly asked the Serb to stop imitating her.

"@DjokerNole can you please stop copying me," Jabeur tweeted.

Tennis fans wasted no time in recalling Jabeur's comment after the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost the Wimbledon final. One of the fans left a sarcastic response, saying that the legendary player "copied" the Tunisian once more.

"Queen, he copied you again," a fan commented.

"He said one more time for the road," another fan chimed in.

A fan pointed out the prophetic nature of Jabeur's comment.

"This is kind of prophetic. Isn't it?" the fan tweeted.

Other fans jokingly blamed the Tunisian for the seven-time Wimbledon champion's defeat.

"It was you...," a fan commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic falls short of equaling Roger Federer's Wimbledon title record

Novak Djokovic lost the Wimbledon 2023 final

With his defeat in the final, Novak Djokovic fell short of joining Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer as the only players to win five consecutive titles at the grasscourt Major.

The four-time defending champion also stumbled in his quest to equal Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. He is currently tied with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, having won seven titles at SW19.

Additionally, Djokovic lost the opportunity to snatch the World No. 1 ranking away from Carlos Alcaraz. The 20-year-old currently holds 9,675 points to his name as compared to the Serb's 8,795 points.

