"Rafa Nadal nepo baby factory" - Tennis fans share hilarious reactions to Spaniard's academy welcoming Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz

Rafael Nadal's tennis academy welcoming former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz Hewitt to their training program has generated a buzz among tennis fans on Twitter.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Spaniard's academy in Manacor has become a popular training ground for some of the top tennis players in the world. Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Iga Swiatek and Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others, have all trained at the academy.

Earlier this week, Venus Williams also paid a visit and partook in a practise session as well.

Nadal's academy has recently welcomed another budding talent in Cruz Hewitt. The 14-year-old, who has already begun making waves in the sport, has three junior ITF titles to his name. He won the third and biggest title of his career so far at the Darwin Junior International in June 2023.

On Monday, July 24, the academy's official social media handle welcomed Hewitt to their famous training facilities.

"His face is familiar to us! And the way he plays tennis...! Welcome Cruz Hewitt! Vamos!!" the tweet read.

Several fans poked fun at the announcement, referring to Cruz's arrival as the addition of a "nepo baby" into the academy's ranks.

"Rafa Nadal nepo baby factory," a fan commented.

"So tired of tennis nepo babies please free us," another fan chimed in.

"Tennis nepotism is out of control," a user posted.

However, some fans shared their delight at the former World No. 1 entrusting his son's training to Nadal.

"All the pros are sending their kids to Rafa," a fan tweeted.

Ritzygal @Ritzygal2020 @rnadalacademy @TennisAustralia @ITFTennis @AustralianOpen All the pros are sending their kids to Rafa.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Weird Wanderer @ronigurli

Admittedly they’re getting a big leg up with their genes and getting mentored by the Rafa Nadal Academy People are already saying nepo babies, but they still have to show up and work hard to get anywhere in tennis.Admittedly they’re getting a big leg up with their genes and getting mentored by the Rafa Nadal Academy twitter.com/rnadalacademy/…

MZiegelheim @pastposttime @rnadalacademy @josemorgado @TennisAustralia @ITFTennis @AustralianOpen Thats great! Sons of Borg, Korda & Hewitt trying to make it big on tour!

Shows the dads love of the game!

Vanroy @vechris @rnadalacademy @TennisAustralia @ITFTennis @AustralianOpen Ain't no way this is Cruz. We're all getting old

"Novak Djokovic will lose motivation once there is no more constant competition with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer" - Boris Becker's former coach

The Big 3 at Laver Cup 2022

Boris Becker's former coach Gunter Bresnik recently shared his belief that Novak Djokovic's lack of an intense rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz played a part in his defeat in the Wimbledon 2023 final. Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win his second Grand Slam title.

Bresnik theorized that the Serb's best performances were often motivated by his exciting rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. The Austrian asserted that these rivalries not only pushed the 23-time Grand Slam champion during matches but also drove him to excel in his training and preparation.

"Novak didn't play his best tennis the whole match. I have a theory that rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray led to his best performances. Not only in the match, but also at half time, during training or preparing for a match. And that rivalry does not exist with Alcaraz," Bresnik said.

Bresnik also contended that lack of constant competition from his arch-rivals has led to a decline in Djokovic's motivation. He believes this allowed Alcaraz to play more freely in the final and claim the title.

"I have always said that Djokovic will lose motivation once there is no more constant competition with Nadal and Federer, and he has won 23 Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz, on the other hand, played freely and has it easier against the older ones because they are in decline. The branches are high but descending," he added.

