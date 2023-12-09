"Rafael Nadal himself admitted Djokovic IS The GOAT" - Fans react to award-winning chef's objection to Serb being called best tennis player in history

Tennis fans online are annoyed that award-winning chef Jose Andres has questioned Novak Djokovic's status as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Djokovic has enjoyed immense success in his career, breaking numerous records. Following an exceptional 2023 season that saw him win three Major titles, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has now enhanced his status as the GOAT, overtaking Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, among others.

However, Jose Andres responded to a post calling Djokovic the greatest-ever tennis player on X (formerly Twitter), questioning how the Serb's greatness outshined the likes of Nadal, Federer, Bjorn Borg, and John McEnroe.

"Really? Bigger than @RafaelNadal and @rogerfederer? No?!….Bigger than Borg? Bigger than McEnroe? No way….he is an amazing player…no doubt! One of the greats!…," Andres wrote on X.

Fans online disagreed with Andres' statement, with one fan labeling his claims "ridiculous and silly." The fan also reminded the chef that even Nadal once admitted that the Serb is the greatest player of all time.

"What you claim is ridiculous and silly, to say the least. One of the players [Nadal] you consider *Bigger* than Djokovic has himself admitted that Djokovic IS The GOAT, so first try to convince the Spaniard of what you're saying, as he absolutely doesn't agree with your words," the fan wrote on X.

Another fan opined that the Serb's numbers surpass the stats of any other player who has ever held a tennis racket.

"His numbers speak for themselves. Yes, he is bigger than all of them. Bigger than any who held a tennis racquet!," their tweet read.

Here are a few other fan reactions to Jose Andres' statement:

"I am not going to surpass Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams" - Rafael Nadal

The Serb with his winners' trophy at the 2023 US Open

Rafael Nadal recently admitted that it would be impossible for him to surpass Novak Djokovic's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal cruised to his 22nd Grand Slam win at the 2022 French Open. Given his impressive form last season, the Spaniard looked likely to continue winning more Majors.

However, things have turned out differently for Nadal since then. He was sidelined for almost the entire 2023 season due to a hip injury. While the Spaniard is set to make his return next year, Nadal acknowledged that he is not in a position to compete against the Serb in the Grand Slam race.

Interacting with the media at the launch of the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona, Nadal was quoted as saying:

"I am not going to surpass them [the Serb's 24 Grand Slam count]. I don't think we are in that position. I live a very different reality, I haven't played for a year and for me personal success is maintaining the enthusiasm to do it again."

