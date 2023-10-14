"Rafael Nadal can have the biceps I don't need that one" – Roger Federer hilariously remarks on his post-retirement workout routine

Roger Federer recently made a hilarious remark about arch-rival Rafael Nadal’s biceps as he revealed his post-retirement workout routine.

Federer bid adieu to tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, playing his swansong alongside Nadal in a doubles fixture against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Now, after over a year since his retirement, the Swiss has revealed that he built an in-house gym just days after his Laver Cup appearance last year.

When asked about whether he has installed any bicep-building machines and is training to get to Rafael Nadal’s level in that aspect, Roger Federer hilariously remarked that he won’t ever be able to compete with the Spaniard when it comes to biceps.

“What? No, no, no. He can have the biceps. I don’t need that one. I’ll never be there,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said, laughing, in a video for Tennis Channel.

The former World No. 1 explained that he instead focuses more on the cardio workouts and the core exercises to keep himself fit.

“I do everything – cardio, some weight training, more like, core exercises – a lot of that. It is also good for the back. I think, when you move less, your body hurts more. So, I think moving a bit is always good. It makes me feel better, for sure,” he said.

"I love the battles I have with Rafael Nadal" – Roger Federer

The Swiss and the Spaniard at the 2017 Shanghai Masters

Roger Federer marked his presence at the ongoing Shanghai Masters, where he was celebrated as the international ‘Icon Athlete for 2023.’

During the felicitation event, Federer, a two-time Shanghai Masters champion, reminisced about his battles on the court. In particular, he recalled the 2017 final, where he defeated Rafael Nadal to lift his final trophy at the tournament – this was the pair’s last final together as well.

The Swiss also revisited his two other semifinal victories over the Spaniard in Shanghai, during the 2006 and 2007 ATP Finals.

"I have played Rafa on so many occasions, almost, almost... not on every court or every tournament I have played but almost in all the big matches all around the world. And I'm happy we could do it here, I think not just once but maybe even three times. And of course, even more special, if it's in the finals," he said.

"I played a fantastic tournament in a fantastic year in 2017 when I came back with my knee problems," he said reminiscing about the Shanghai Masters final. "It was an absolute dream year and I believe it was the last time I won the Rolex Shanghai Masters. So of course, forever special and it was a terrific week and I love it, you know, the battles I have with Rafa and happy that I won that finals here that year."

Federer and Nadal clashed a staggering 40 times on tour with their head-to-head favoring the Spaniard 24-16.

