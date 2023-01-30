Rafael Nadal has joined the world in congratulating Novak Djokovic on winning his 10th Australian Open title and regaining the World No.1 spot.

When the Serb arrived in Melbourne to defend his title last year, he was sent back amidst a massive controversy surrounding his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. After winning the title for a record tenth time on Sunday, January 29, he dubbed it "probably the biggest victory" of his life after everything that happened in 2022.

In this year's summit clash, Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in two hours and 56 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena and replaced Carlos Alcaraz as the top-ranked player, beginning his 374th week as the World No. 1. A triumph at the 2023 Australian Open also meant that he has now equaled Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

The Spaniard followed Roger Federer and took to social media to congratulate his 35-year-old rival and his team, saying he fully deserved it.

"Congrats Nole, to you and your team for this great achievement. Well deserved. Enjoy the moment," he wrote on Instagram.

The new World No. 1 reshared Nadal's story and thanked him.

"Gracias Rafa," he wrote.

Last year's champion Nadal has fallen four spots to No. 6 in the ATP rankings. He suffered a hip injury in the second round of the first Major of the year and bowed out against America's Mackenzie McDonald. The Spaniard will be out for six to eight weeks and could find himself out of the top 10 for the first time since April 25, 2005.

Andy Roddick excited to see Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battle for Major No. 23 at French Open 2023

When the 2023 French Open begins on May 28, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, holders of 22 Grand Slam titles each. The two players have faced each other 59 times on the tour, with the head-to-head standing at 30-29 in favor of the Serb. At Grand Slams, however, Nadal leads 11-7.

Their last tour-level meeting came in the quarterfinals of last year's Roland Garros, where the Spaniard won in four sets. After Djokovic's victory at the 2023 Australian Open, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick stated that he was looking forward to the two players fighting for Major No. 23 in Paris.

"Scary to think this last week is there with the best I've ever seen Novak play. Just dominant. ... now I hope Rafa can get healthy/find form for RG. Would be pretty fun to watch them square off H2H for number 23. Here's to hoping, and congrats to Novak!," Roddick tweeted.

