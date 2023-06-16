Tennis fans took to social media to respond to Ilie Nastase's assertion that Rafael Nadal's French Open record surpasses Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam count.

Former World No. 1, Nastase weighed in on the topic of who is the GOAT between Djokovic and Nadal. The Romanian recently shared his perspective, stating that he prefers Nadal's 14 French Open titles over Djokovic's 23 Grand Slam titles.

According to the two-time Grand Slam champion, both players are in the running to become the GOAT, and while they are neck and neck, he doesn't believe that Nadal is envious of Djokovic's accomplishments.

In fact, Nastase insinuated that it may be Djokovic who should be envious of Nadal's 14 Roland Garros triumphs.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” https://t.co/5oqBMsX6hC

Tennis fans took to social media to express their disagreement with Ilie Nastase's stance. One fan wrote that Rafael Nadal would be ashamed of such comparisons.

"Rafa himself would be embarrassed if he reads some of the articles being written😂 😂 ," a fan tweeted.

#23 @Al10i_ @TheTennisLetter Rafa himself would be embarrassed if he reads some of the articles being written @TheTennisLetter Rafa himself would be embarrassed if he reads some of the articles being written 😂😂

Another fan wrote that even if Djokovic was to win 11-12 Australian Open titles, putting him in close proximity to Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros record, it is unlikely that he will receive the recognition he deserves.

"Funny how Novak will end up with 11-12 AO’s, which won’t be far away from Rafa’s RGs, yet nobody talks about that. And that’s really impressive, considering that 80% of the players focus on HC tournaments the most," the fan tweeted.

Sebastian @X36gg @TheTennisLetter Funny how Novak will end up with 11-12 AO’s, which won’t be far away from Rafa’s RGs, yet nobody talks about that. And that’s really impressive, considering that 80% of the players focus on HC tournaments the most @TheTennisLetter Funny how Novak will end up with 11-12 AO’s, which won’t be far away from Rafa’s RGs, yet nobody talks about that. And that’s really impressive, considering that 80% of the players focus on HC tournaments the most

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

KZD @KRIZDIM23 @TheTennisLetter Aside from 1 more Major…Novak dominates in the stats. Feelings and emotions don’t make a player better…results do. Nastase’s opinion is as irrelevant as his career. @TheTennisLetter Aside from 1 more Major…Novak dominates in the stats. Feelings and emotions don’t make a player better…results do. Nastase’s opinion is as irrelevant as his career.

DG @dguy621 The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” https://t.co/5oqBMsX6hC I don’t have to be a Novak fan to know that this is stupid. twitter.com/thetennislette… I don’t have to be a Novak fan to know that this is stupid. twitter.com/thetennislette…

Bones 🏁 @bones_f1 @TheTennisLetter So winning AO 10x and W 7x is worth less than RG 14x?! Winning RG 14x is an impressive record, he's indisputable clay king, but let's be realistic... @TheTennisLetter So winning AO 10x and W 7x is worth less than RG 14x?! Winning RG 14x is an impressive record, he's indisputable clay king, but let's be realistic...

Miss V @TweetsByVivian twitter.com/TheTennisLette… The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” https://t.co/5oqBMsX6hC I've read so many ridiculous things since Novak won his 23rd GS and they just keep coming up with more. What is this comment?? I've read so many ridiculous things since Novak won his 23rd GS and they just keep coming up with more. What is this comment?? 😂😂 twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Whoa @IAmWhoaa in their own right. When you start comparing and stating ridiculous things like that, it leads to slippery slopes. The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” https://t.co/5oqBMsX6hC Last two sentences are crap. I’m sure Rafa hates when his name is thrown in stupid quotes like this. Bothin their own right. When you start comparing and stating ridiculous things like that, it leads to slippery slopes. twitter.com/thetennislette… Last two sentences are crap. I’m sure Rafa hates when his name is thrown in stupid quotes like this. Both 🐐 in their own right. When you start comparing and stating ridiculous things like that, it leads to slippery slopes. twitter.com/thetennislette…

TD Nash @td_nash @TheTennisLetter 23 Grand Slams more evenly spread out amongst the slam tournaments plus 388 weeks at number one to 209 for the great also Nadal. Djokovic at his best looks to be the more complete player and the greatest ever player. @TheTennisLetter 23 Grand Slams more evenly spread out amongst the slam tournaments plus 388 weeks at number one to 209 for the great also Nadal. Djokovic at his best looks to be the more complete player and the greatest ever player.

Henry Pallatroni @HPallatroni #nadal #Djokovic twitter.com/thetennislette… The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” Ilie Nastase: “They’re both there, close to each other. Does it matter that he has 1 more? For Novak it's important, but I don't think Rafa Nadal is jealous. Someone should be jealous of him for winning Roland Garros 14 times. His 14 titles at RG weigh more than Djokovic's 23 GS” https://t.co/5oqBMsX6hC This is such an awful take. Nadal’s dominance on clay doesn’t outshine the greatness of 23 (!) Grand Slams This is such an awful take. Nadal’s dominance on clay doesn’t outshine the greatness of 23 (!) Grand Slams ‼️#nadal #Djokovic twitter.com/thetennislette…

Lwaz Yekela @theSultanOfSA @TheTennisLetter 🤣🤣🤣 Someone feels salty Djokovic surpassed his favourite on the GS leaderboard. @TheTennisLetter 🤣🤣🤣 Someone feels salty Djokovic surpassed his favourite on the GS leaderboard.

Novak Djokovic given special golden racquet to commemorate record 23rd Grand Slam

Men's French Open Winner Photocall

Novak Djokovic recently received a remarkable gift from HEAD Tennis - a special racquet to commemorate his 23rd Grand Slam title. The tennis equipment manufacturer presented this token of appreciation to celebrate the Serb's remarkable achievements in the sport.

The World No. 1 broke the men's record for Grand Slam singles titles by defeating Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the 2023 French Open. The win also saw Djokovic tie with Serena Williams for Majors won in the Open Era

Djokovic also reclaimed the World No. 1 spot in the rankings from Carlos Alcaraz after defeating him in the semifinals of this year's French Open.

As a result of this achievement, HEAD Tennis crafted a unique racquet specifically for the Serb. Djokovic was presented with this equipment, alongside his wife Jelena, and their two children, Stefan and Tara.

Djokovic used a HEAD racquet during his junior years. After a brief hiatus, he reverted to the same racquet towards the end of the 2008 season.

He won all of his Majors from 2011 onwards with a HEAD racquet, specifically the one from the SPEED series, according to the official HEAD website.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes