Rafael Nadal gets real about whether he will take up coaching like Andy Murray did with Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal shared his feelings about not following in the footsteps of Andy Murray, as he started coaching Novak Djokovic after announcing his retirement. The 22-Grand Slam champion retired in October 2024 after the conclusion of the Davis Cup.

Since retirement, the Spanish legend has mainly been focused on making up for lost time with his family. Additionally has been busy with several business and brand deals.

Rafael Nadal received the Sporting Icon Award at this year’s Laureus World Sports Awards. He will receive a special tribute on the opening day of the French Open, May 25, at Court Philippe Chatrier. The tribute will celebrate his legacy of 14 French Open titles, the most by anyone in the sport's history.

After the award ceremony, in an interview with CNN, the 38-year-old was asked whether he would be interested in coaching players, just like how Andy Murray did after his retirement. He replied:

“I mean in this life you can never say never, It’s difficult to imagine myself now doing this kind of thing … it’s not my moment, at all. I am in a different moment of my life and I don’t see myself traveling now with a player.”

Rafael Nadal indicated that he has no intentions of coaching and travelling with players on the tour again. But he has not completely dismissed the idea and has kept the doors open for the future.

Rafael Nadal’s surprised reaction to Andy Murray coaching Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at a practice session at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

The coach-player duo of Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have been working together since the Australian Open 2025. Murray announced his retirement from the sport after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024, and just a short while after, he started working with Djokovic as his full-time coach.

Initially, the hiring was just to prepare Djokovic for the Australian Open, but the partnership is still going strong, as in the meantime, Djokovic has reached the semifinal of the Australian Open and the final of the Miami Open.

In an interview with the Telegraph, he shared that he was initially surprised by the collaboration but later understood the underlying reasons as well.

"It surprised me a bit that, immediately after retiring, Andy wanted to start a project again where he’d be travelling," Rafael Nadal told the Telegraph. "But I understand that the project to be with Novak is an attractive one, and one he would be passionate about. Also, I understand for Novak to be with one of his rivals – one of his biggest rivals – as his coach must give him a motivation," he added.

Murray continues to be part of Djokovic’s team, but Djokovic has described their coaching period as “indefinite.” He has even expressed that his partnership with Murray has been satisfactory, and the duo seems to enjoy each other’s company.

