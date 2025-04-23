Rafael Nadal gives his verdict on Jannik Sinner's doping ban with World No. 1 set for return

Rafael Nadal defended Jannik Sinner and called the Italian "an innocent and moral person" while talking about his doping ban. The Spanish tennis icon believes that the case is closed after Sinner accepted the three-month ban.

Sinner tested positive for Clostebol, an illegal substance, twice in March 2024. He was given a "no-fault" verdict by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after the news was made public in August. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the ruling and sought a two-year ban on the Italian.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was set to hear the case in April 2025, but the World No. 1 struck a deal with WADA and accepted a three-month ban in February.

Nadal, who attended the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday, April 21, was asked about the case in an interview with The Telegraph.

"In the end, if I’m not mistaken, he came out of the ruling as innocent... In this case, it has not been positive for our sport, tennis. But these things happen sometimes, accidents happen, and that’s how I see this because I believe in Jannik," the Spaniard said.

"I’m convinced from what I know of Jannik that he never tried to cheat or get an advantage over the rest. I am sure that Jannik is an innocent and moral person," he added.

The 38-year-old expressed confidence in the process and its outcome. He emphasized that while outsiders may have limited or subjective information, the authorities handling the case have access to all the necessary details.

"I believe in the ruling. Jannik has accepted these three months of sanction and so: case closed," he added.

Rafael Nadal backs tennis’ anti-doping system amid Jannik Sinner controversy

Jannik Sinner and Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2024 - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Rafael Nadal also defended the integrity of tennis's anti-doping protocols in the wake of Jannik Sinner’s case. He stated that the system in place was agreed upon by all players and should be respected.

"After, if we don’t like how the protocols function, then evidently the people involved need to work to improve them. But for me I don’t like to speak badly about our sport. At the end, those protocols are the protocols that we all accepted and signed onto," he said.

Sinner is banned from competing until May 4. He will miss a total of 12 ATP Tour-level events, including four Masters 1000 events. However, he will return just in time for his home Masters 1000 event in Rome.

The World No. 1 is set to be the top seed at the event as both Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz failed to grab the opportunity to earn the No. 1 spot in Jannik Sinner's absence.

