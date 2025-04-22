Rafael Nadal makes his feelings known about potential Spain captaincy at Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal recently opened up about the possibility of taking on a Davis Cup captaincy role. The Spaniard has special memories of the tournament he has long dominated, and it was also the stage for the final match of his illustrious career.

Rafael Nadal received his fifth Laureus Award on Monday, April 21, this time with the prestigious title of "Sports Icon." The 38-year-old tennis legend remains a standout presence at global sporting events and addressed the media in a press conference following the honor.

He was asked about his chances of becoming a Davis Cup captain for Spain. The role is reserved for a retired player who has the ability to lead the national team. Nadal is fitting for the spot, and although he is unsure where the future lies, the Spaniard has a 'never say never' attitude.

"I don’t know, that can’t be predicted. I’m passionate about sport, but you have to carve out your path. I’ve just finished a long journey, and I need to prepare for what’s next. I’ve had a family and a team that helped prepare me for what I loved for the future, and I don’t know what might happen with things like this," Nadal said.

"Obviously, I could be a candidate to be captain, but certain circumstances would need to align, and right now they don’t. I’m not saying no, not at all—but I’m always looking a few years ahead," he added.

Currently, David Ferrer holds the role of captain for Spain's Davis Cup team. He overlooked Spain when Nadal played his last match at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

A look at Rafael Nadal's illustrious legacy at the Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal and Spain celebrate the 2019 Davis Cup title - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal holds an exceptional record on the Davis Cup stage. He has won the title four times, including in his debut in 2004. He defeated the 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick in the final against the USA to help Spain lift the trophy.

Five years later, he was once again instrumental in defeating the Czech Republic 5-0 in the final to win the 2009 Davis Cup title. In 2011, Spain defeated Argentina 3-1 in a final tie that saw Nadal defeat Juan Martin del Potro and Juan Monaco to help his nation.

Nadal's final Davis Cup title came in 2019 when Spain defeated Canada 2-0. Overall, the Spanish tennis icon is a Davis Cup legend as he holds a 29-2 record in the event in singles and 8-4 in doubles.

