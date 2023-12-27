"Rafael Nadal is ready for great things" - Carlos Alcaraz asserts compatriot is "100%" ahead of 2024 comeback

Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his confidence about Rafael Nadal’s impending 2024 comeback, asserting that the fellow Spaniard is fully ready to return to winning ways.

Nadal is scheduled for competitive return at the 2024 Brisbane International, after spending the major part of 2023 on the sidelines due to a hip injury he incurred at the Australian Open. The former World No. 1, who has had an injury-plagued career, has notified that the upcoming season is likely to be his final year as a professional. Nadal has also conveyed that he isn’t setting any expectations for himself.

Regardless of the outcome of his campaign though, Rafael Nadal is prepared to give it his all and enjoy his time on the court. In the recent weeks, the Spaniard has also participated in on-court training drills alongside the likes of Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up Arthur Fils, former World No. 7 Richard Gasquet, World No. 25 Jan-Lennard Struff and Emiil Ruusuvuori.

The Spaniard’s compatriot, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, recently made a positive statement regarding the former's pre-season preparations, having watched them himself.

"I saw some videos of him practising, he's 100%," the 20-year-old said ahead of his exhibition match against Novak Djokovic in Riyadh, as per the BBC.

Alcaraz also revealed that he has received encouraging updates from the players that have trained with the veteran as well.

"I hear from other players that they practised with Rafa in these past weeks and they said that he's going to return to his good level. His top level,” he noted. "I think he's ready for great things this year as well."

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to reignite their rivalry in 2024

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Rafael Nadal (R) pictured at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have faced each other thrice in their careers, with the older Spaniard enjoying a 2-1 lead over the 20-year-old.

Their first two meetings went the way of the 22-time Grand Slam champion, at the 2021 Madrid Open and 2022 Indian Wells. It was the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz, who prevailed in their latest clash at the 2022 Madrid Open. The Spaniards did not get a chance to meet in 2023, given the veteran's prolonged tennis absence.

In 2024, however, with Rafael Nadal staging a return, the duo may get an opportunity to reignite their on-court rivalry.

Apart from their competitive journeys during the upcoming season, the former World No. 1s will be partaking in a one-off exhibition match against each other, called the ‘The Netflix Slam.’

The blockbuster event will take place inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, March 3. The match will be streamed on Netflix.

