Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer"can never be considered finished or dead" - Roberto Bautista Agut

In a recent interview with MARCA, World No. 19 Roberto Bautista Agut was asked whether his compatriot Nadal can add another Major to his tally. The Spaniard replied that each member of the fabled 'Big 3' of men's tennis will always be considered a threat, and can adapt to any generation of tennis players.

"Rafa, Federer and Djokovic are so good, so phenomenal, so from another galaxy, that they can never be considered finished or dead," he said. "They always have an ace up their sleeve that allows them to adapt to the new tennis."

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are all unlikely to add to their Grand Slam tally at the 2022 Australian Open.

While a knee injury has compelled Federer to withdraw, three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic's participation in the event is in doubt due to the mandatory vaccination policy put in place by the Victorian government.

Nadal -- the only member of the Big 3 who is confirmed for the Austrlian Open -- will be making his comeback in Melbourne after spending most of the 2021 season on the sidelines due to injury. The Spaniard will be playing his first professional match in six months in the warmup event in the Victorian city, after losing both his matches at Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last month.

"Novak Djokovic is the favourite" to win most Slams due to his fitness - Roberto Bautista Agut

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Davis Cup finals

Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant men's tennis player on tour for the better part of the last two years. The Serb, who ended 2021 as World No. 1 for a record-breaking seventh time, is still in the best form of his career while his two main rivals have struggled with injury.

Bautista Agut believes it is the 34-year-old's superior fitness that makes him the favorite to end his career with the highest number of Majors.

"He (Novak Djokovic) is the favorite for his fitness and for all he has achieved this year," Bautista Agut said.

Speculation has been rife about the Serb's presence at the 2022 Australian Open, who is rumored to be negotiating a medical exemption to play in the event. Djokovic is on the official entry list for the Australian Open where he is the defending champion.

Djokovic's potential absence is likely to allow the younger generation of players to seize their opportunity at the first Major of the year, which could see to a new Grand Slam champion.

