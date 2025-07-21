Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer relive glory days going up against each other with round of golf at Mallorca reunion

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal recently stepped onto the golf course to try their hands at a new sport after navigating two of the most decorated careers tennis has seen. The Swiss player travelled to Spain with his wife, Mirka, and children just a few days ago to reunite with his mate, Nadal.

During this time, Federer invested some time at the Rafa Nadal Academy and its young tennis players. Notably, his daughters, Myla and Charlen, also had a swing on the courts of the Academy during the visit to Mallorca, Spain.

As per reports, amid this, Federer and Nadal also spent some time together at the Pula Golf Resort in Mallorca on Sunday (July 20) to enjoy some golf and compete in a different sport after their countless battles on the tennis court.

Notably, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both huge admirers of golf and have been frequently seen around the golf course after their tennis chapters came to a close. Nadal was also recently seen playing with NFL legend, Tom Brady.

During their active years, Nadal had a better (24-16) record over the Swiss player, and their numbers together rack up to 195 career singles titles, including 42 Grand Slams. Despite this immense rivalry, Federer and Nadal have been each other's best mates on the tour and have spoken highly of each other.

Roger Federer heaped praise on Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros prowess during the Spaniard's honoring ceremony

Roger Federer shared his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's prowess at the French Open across their active years in the sport. The Spaniard has conquered Roland Garros a record 14 times in his career, owing to which a plaque was also placed for him beside the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier as a tribute.

Federer, who was also present during the ceremony, along with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, lauded the dominance the King of Clay has shown at Roland Garros. The Swiss player also mentioned that he is delighted that a legendary player like Nadal has received this tribute in the arena where he has been the most successful. Federer said as per TNT via ATP Tour:

"It’s amazing how dominant he has been here. He is so incredible, and I am so happy that he got the plaque forever, not just for a year or something like that. And I think it meant a lot to Rafa. So, I am very honoured that I had the chance to play against Rafa on this court. I think farewells are important when you have his level. And he is a giant of the game."

Notably, Federer has also lifted the French Open title once in his career, which came in 2009. The Swiss maestro defeated Robin Soderling in the Championship match in three sets.

