Rafael Nadal's outfit for 2024 claycourt season revealed

Rafael Nadal will be sporting some interesting colors at this year's European claycourt swing, which kicks off in April.

Nadal's 2024 comeback following hip surgery hit a major setback in January. Although the Spaniard won his first two matches back at the Brisbane International in comfortable fashion, he suffered a minor muscle tear in his left hip during his quarterfinal loss.

The 22-time Major winner subsequently withdrew from this year's Australian Open. He was then expected to play at the Qatar Open and the Indian Wells Masters but pulled out from both tournaments as he wasn't in good physical shape.

Nadal, however, is expected to do well during the claycourt season in April. With fans eagerly awaiting his return to the tour, pictures of the Spaniard's outfit for the European red dirt have surfaced on social media.

Nadal will be donning an iris purple t-shirt with a pink-orange collar and sleeves. He will pair it with shorts of the same color, with the Nike swoosh and his trademark 'Raging Bull' logo on the left and right side of the shirt and shorts, respectively.

The former World No. 1 will also wear pink-orange shoes and a windbreaker with the above attire. It's worth noting that he'll only sport this outfit at tournaments leading up to the French Open in May.

Rafael Nadal has won a record 63 claycourt titles during his career

Rafael Nadal is by far the most successful player on the dirt. Since turning pro in 2001, the Spaniard has won a record 63 singles titles on the surface. 51 of those 63 triumphs have come during the European claycourt swing.

Nadal won his first big tournament on clay in 2005 at the Monte Carlo Masters against all odds. The 22-time Major winner would win ten more titles in the Principality — the record for most titles at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament. He also holds the record for most triumphs at a single 500-level event, having reigned supreme in Barcelona on 12 occasions.

The greatest achievement of the Spaniard's career, though, is his domination at the French Open. Having made his Roland-Garros debut in 2005, Nadal has won 14 titles at the claycourt Major — the record for most titles at a Grand Slam tournament.

During his run in Paris, the 14-time champion has won a whopping 112 matches for only three losses, which translates into a 97% win rate. He has also won 10 and five titles at the Italian Open and the Madrid Masters, respectively.

