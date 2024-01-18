Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel reacts to Spaniard welcoming Roger Federer to his tennis academy

Rafael Nadal recently invited Roger Federer to visit his tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain. The 37-year-old took a few photos with his good friend and archrival, which brought great joy to his younger sister Maribel.

Twenty-time Major winner Roger Federer has been focusing on his personal life and business ventures since hanging up his racket at the 2022 Laver Cup. In that context, the Swiss maestro stopping by the famed Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca hardly comes as a surprise.

The Spaniard later took to his Instagram handle to express delight at receiving Roger Federer in his hometown.

"Great to have you here with me today my friend. Thanks for the visit and hope to see you again very soon [praying emoji]," he wrote.

Nadal's sister Maribel was happy at the two greats meeting for the first time in more than a year, going by her comment of four eye-heart emojis on her brother's post.

A screen capture of the replies to the Spaniard's Instagram post on Wednesday

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel has always been one of the Spaniard's biggest cheerleaders

Maribel and her older brother look on as Roger Federer and Carlos Moya pose for a photo

Maria Isabel 'Maribel' is two years younger than Rafael Nadal. Over her brother's illustrious 20-year-long career, she has made sporadic appearances in his players' box during the Majors and other big tournaments. Having said that, she always makes sure to cheer for the 22-time Major winner no matter where she is.

When the Spaniard was completing an extensive rehabilitation process following hip surgery, Maribel was there to lift his spirits with her reactions to his social media posts. She was also elated to hear that her brother would make his much-awaited 2024 return in Brisbane.

The 35-year-old has a degree in sports management and has made good use of it, serving as the marketing and sales head at her brother's Mallorca-based academy.

Maribel also shares some of her brother's tennis skills, going by a video of her playing an exhibition pickleball match at the Rafa Nadal Academy last November.

Expand Tweet

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins