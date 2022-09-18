"Totally atypical behavior for a player who has just won such an important match" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni recalls Roger Federer's classy gesture of sportsmanship against his nephew

Rafael Nadal’s former coach and uncle Toni Nadal recently revisited fond memories of Roger Federer’s rivalry with his nephew.

In his recent feature “Roger Federer, the greatest tennis icon”, Toni Nadal recalled his nephew’s uncommon straight-sets victory in the 2008 French Open finals against the Swiss player, which was followed by a modest display by the Spaniard instead of a grand gesture.

“The only Roland Garros final that Rafael has not celebrated by falling to the ground was the one in 2008 against Federer, in a final won in three sets, quite unpredictably,” he said.

The Spanish coach further recalled how the tables turned just three years later in the ATP Finals when Roger Federer completely dominated the encounter against the 22-time Major winner. He emphasized how Federer returned the sentiment by being respectful towards Rafael Nadal in his loss.

“Only three years later, in 2011, Roger had the opportunity to reciprocate with manifest consideration. It was in the impressive O2 in London, during the Masters Cup, when after getting rid of Rafael in a short hour with a convincing 6-3 and 6-0, he threw the last ball that Rafael sent out to the public and with totally atypical behavior for a player who has just won such an important match, he lowered his head and did not raise his eyes from the ground until he ran into his defeated rival at the net to shake hands a warm pat on the chest,” he said.

Roger Federer, who is gearing up for retirement post the Laver Cup, has been one of Rafael Nadal’s biggest rivals. The duo have clashed a staggering 40 times over a span of 15 years. They played their first encounter at the Miami Open in 2004, where Rafael Nadal defeated the then World No. 1 to kick off their rivalry. Their final meeting came in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals, where Roger Federer emerged victorious, concluding their head-to-head record at 24-16 in the Spaniard’s favor. Throughout their competitive phase, the pair maintained a respectful equation on and off the court.

“He has never asked for the applause of the public with gestures nor has he demanded that they cheer him” – Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni on Roger Federer’s humility

Toni Nadal lauded the Swiss maestro for staying humble during victories

Toni Nadal had high words of appreciation for Roger Federer’s aura and demeanor on the court. The tennis coach lauded the Swiss maestro for staying humble during victories and called him a role model.

“Federer has also been a role model. I think they have never seen him, not just direct rudeness towards the player who disputed the points with him on the track, not even egotistical attitudes or cocky faces can be blamed on him after his most brilliant points," he recalled.

He has never asked for the applause of the public with gestures nor has he demanded that they cheer him after a masterful point. His celebrations, whether following a big exchange or following a major title win, have always been understated and elegant,” he added.

Toni Nadal also acknowledged Federer’s legacy, noting that he is irrepalacable.

“The void left by this unrepeatable athlete is, without a doubt, very large, but his legacy is even greater. When one leaves an activity forever, one cannot have greater satisfaction than seeing the mark it leaves behind. That of Roger Federer, without a doubt, will be indelible,” he remarked.

