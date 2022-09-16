Roger Federer thanks Rafael Nadal for his special tribute after the Swiss legend's retirement

Roger Federer has reacted to a tribute from his greatest rival Rafael Nadal after the former announced his upcoming retirement from professional tennis. Federer thanked Nadal for his 'nice words,' reacting to the Spaniard's message on social media.

On Thursday, the Swiss tennis legend announced that next weekend's Laver Cup will be his final career tournament on tour. Federer and Nadal will both be part of Team Europe at the September 23-25 event in London and will be joined by Big 4 colleagues Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Nadal was among many personalities from the tennis world and beyond who expressed their admiration towards the Swiss great and his achievements over the years.

"Thanks for the nice words, Rafa," the 20-time Major champion wrote on his Instagram Stories.

In his message on Thursday, Nadal admitted that he was sad to see his great rival and friend call time on his career. He said it was a privilege to share the court with his fellow member of the '20 Grand Slams club' in some of the biggest and greatest matches in tennis history. He further expressed that he looks forward to sharing many more special moments with the Swiss great in the future.

Nadal confirmed his participation in the Laver Cup, which will be Federer's final tournament, raising the prospect of the two tennis legends playing a doubles match together.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come," Nadal wrote on Instagram. "It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the Laver Cup," he added.

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal reacts to Roger Federer's retirement

In extension to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's great camaraderie off the court, the two families also share a great equation. Nadal's uncle and former coach of many years, Toni Nadal, was among those who knew the Swiss player personally, as Toni was a key member of the Nadal camp for so many years and during the peak years of the 'Fedal' rivalry.

Toni reacted with 'broken heart emojis,' while Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel also reacted to the Swiss great's retirement and her brother's message on the same.

The iconic tennis duo's head-to-head record ended 24-16 in favor of Nadal, but the Swiss player won their last ever match on tour - the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals. Their 2008 Wimbledon final and Australian Open finals in 2009 and 2017 are regarded as among the greatest matches of all time.

