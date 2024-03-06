Rafael Nadal's wife Maria and baby son accompany him to practice session ahead of injury comeback at Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal was accompanied by his wife Maria Francisca Perello and son as he trained for the Indian Wells Masters.

The Spaniard had been sidelined due to an injury he sustained at the 2024 Brisbane International in the quarterfinals against Jordan Thompson which forced him to miss the 2024 Australian Open.

Recently the tennis legend was seen along with his wife Maria and son as he trained for the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Nadal's son stood in the tunnel along with Maria as they watched the Spaniard's training session.

Expand Tweet

A fan pictured the Spaniard going up to the tunnel to greet his son.

Expand Tweet

Watch some videos of Rafael Nadal's training session:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Spaniard returns to the 2024 Indian Wells Masters as a former three-time champion having won the title in 2007, 2009, and 2013. He will play against Milos Raonic in the first round.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz reunite at the Netflix Slam

Carlos Alcaraz(L) and Rafael Nadal(R) pictured at the Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal was last seen in an exhibition match, titled the Netflix Slam, where he played against Carlos Alcaraz. The King of Clay took the first set 6-3 but Alcaraz won the second set 6-4 to send the match into the tiebreaker. The young protege beat his idol by winning the tiebreak 14-12.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner congratulated Alcaraz and said he was delighted to compete again after injuries that kept him out.

"It was great. I was supposed to be here last year; unfortunately, due to some issues, I was not able to be here, I enjoyed a lot. Congratulations to Carlos for a great match," he said in the presentation ceremony.

"And on a personal level, yeah great. I was not able to play a lot for the last two years so to play here with Carlos in front of an amazing crowd in Las Vegas means a lot to me. Super happy."

The King of Clay acknowledged the challenging aspect of playing someone like Carlos.

"Well, first of all it's a big challenge. I mean, it's a completely different generation. I think in Spain, we should be very very happy about having somebody like Carlos coming," he said.

The 37-year-old also complemented Alcaraz for achieving many things at a young age and hoped that he would not have to face the youngster many times.

You know, he's an amazing player at only 20 years old. Already, he won two Slams and couple of very important tournaments. So yeah, the good thing is, as a player, I will not face (him) many times, but as a fan, I will keep enjoying him for such a long time hopefully."

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here