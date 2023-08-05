Rafael Nadal all smiles on board ATV during Greece vacation with family

Tennis titan Rafael Nadal has been enjoying his time off the court by vacationing in Greece with his wife and children.

The Spaniard has been out of action since the 2023 Australian Open, where he lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. Since then, the veteran has been sidelined due to an abdomen injury, and he even went under the knife for it. At an earlier press conference, he revealed that the 2024 season would probably be his last on the tour.

Rafael Nadal has been utilizing this time to spend some quality time with his family and travel to different places. In the last few days, the former World No. 1 posted numerous photos from their trip on social media. Last week, the Spaniard posted a photo of himself sitting beside his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, on a luxury yacht.

"Holidays....holidays," he captioned his Instagram post.

On August 4, the Spaniard posted another photo on his Instagram where he was sporting a cheerful smile as he was riding an ATV.

"Holidays (II)," he wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this week, several fans posted their photos on social media and revealed how the 22-time Grand Slam winner was still enjoying his time in Greece, patiently clicking pictures with his fans.

During his time in Greece, the Spaniard has visited his tennis center, Athens, a few supermarkets, and a clothing boutique, among others.

Besides traveling, Nadal has also dedicated his time to a few off-court commitments. He recently acted alongside Stephen Curry in a new advertisement for Subway.

The tennis icon also hosted a couple of big names at his tennis academy in Mallorca. In July, the Spaniard welcomed Columbian singer Sebastian Yatra and Spanish basketball player Rudy Fernandez to his tennis academy. Prior to their visit, former Real Madrid player Marco Asensio also paid a visit to the iconic tennis academy.

Rafael Nadal to open a Zel hotel in Mexico

Rafael Nadal struck a deal with Meliá Hotels International and launched his own chain of hotels, Zel, in 2022. Earlier this year, the Spaniard opened the first hotel under Zel in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain.

A recent report stated that the veteran is intending to open a 'Zel' hotel in Mexico in a couple of years' time. Ahead of the opening of his first hotel, the 14-time French Open winner reflected on his latest venture in an interview.

Talking to Forbes about the same, Nadal highlighted the importance of 'Zel.' He further added that he was hopeful that his business would become a hit.

"ZEL is synonymous with feeling good at all times and enjoying life and how we live it throughout the Mediterranean..... I'm confident that ZEL will be a great success," he said.

