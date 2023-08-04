Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello are spending their days traveling around Greece as the Spaniard continues his extended hiatus from tennis.

Nadal was last seen in action at the 2023 Australian Open, where he was the defending champion. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, however, incurred a premature exit, bowing out in the second round itself. He later revealed that he sustained a hip injury during the campaign, which has kept him out of action since.

Announcing his French Open withdrawal in a press conference earlier this year, the 14-time champion had declared that he "won’t be training" as he desires to disconnect from tennis. The 37-year-old had also stated that he will be able to “enjoy not having schedules.”

Rafel Nadal has been promptly making the most of his time off the tour. He was spotted living it up in Greece by numerous fans. The Spanish legend and his wife Maria Francisca Perello were captured strolling down the lanes hand in hand. He even posed for pictures with fans.

Sunny @rafancoreana



“And despite the fact that the 37-year-old Spaniard is a huge figure in world sport, he is very approachable. He didn't refuse to take a picture with anyone who asked him to, even if he was in the supermarket!”



sportday.gr/lifestyle/2044… pic.twitter.com/jZZ3MSZMgY Rafa in Greece #RafaelNadal𓃵 “And despite the fact that the 37-year-old Spaniard is a huge figure in world sport, he is very approachable. He didn't refuse to take a picture with anyone who asked him to, even if he was in the supermarket!”

Sunny @rafancoreana



Mr. Vryonis told the paper he was impressed with the relaxation and simplicity of the great tennis legend. (google translation)



(h/t @ayshaqureshi )



politeianews.gr/rafa-nadal-vru… pic.twitter.com/apP203ZcIE Rafa with Takis Vryonis, the President of the Travel Agents of Patras, the other day.Mr. Vryonis told the paper he was impressed with the relaxation and simplicity of the great tennis legend. (google translation) #RafaelNadal (h/t @ayshaqureshi )

The Spaniard is on an extended vacation in the Mediterranean country with his wife and baby son. He was first seen in Greece in June. The 37-year-old has since toured the Greek islands of Corfu, Ithaca, Meganisi, and Folegandros to name a few.

He also visited the cities of Athens and Patras and spent time at his tennis center in the Sani resort.

Rafael Nadal also sailed through the Corinth Canal on his luxury yacht and posted an adorable picture of him with his wife and son in the picturesque location.

"Being away with your family and with your child can help you" – Feliciano Lopez on Rafael Nadal’s tennis hiatus

2020 French Open - Day Fifteen

Rafael Nadal’s compatriot and colleague Feliciano Lopez recently touched upon the 22-time Grand Slam champion's absence from the sport.

Nadal has been battling numerous injuries in recent years. He dealt with a chronic foot injury in 2021, which saw him on the sidelines for the major part of that season.

The former World No. 1 staged a stunning comeback in 2022, winning the first two Grand Slams of the season in Melbourne and Paris. However, the 37-year-old’s campaign was derailed as he sustained a rib stress fracture and an abdominal injury during the course of the season.

Lopez, who retired at the Mallorca Open this year, said that Nadal will be competitive if he is to make a return to the courts. He opined that the tennis legend's getaway with his family is likely to renew his enthusiasm.

"Of that I am sure, that if Rafa plays tennis again, he will do so competitively," Lopez said as per CLAY. "Sometimes being away from the court helps you to see things in a different way, to return with enthusiasm."

"Because keep in mind that spending 15 or 20 years at that level of demand saturates you mentally," he added. "Being away with your family and with your child can help you," he added.

During his French Open withdrawal press conference, Rafael Nadal announced that the 2024 season is likely to be his last.

